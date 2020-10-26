First Alert Forecast: Staying unsettled this week, watching the tropics

(WHSV) - Clouds will be slow to clear today, more sunshine for the afternoon. Staying fairly cloudy and unsettled this week as tropical moisture will push into the area later in the week.

MONDAY: Cloudy and chilly for the morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Areas of drizzle likely before 11AM. Becoming mostly cloudy for the afternoon and warmer. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s. Feeling cool with the cloud cover.

A cool evening with temperatures near 60 degrees, falling into the upper 40s to low 50s overnight. Patchy fog will develop after midnight.

Becoming mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Warming up with more sunshine. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: A crisp morning with temperatures in the 50s, patchy fog before sunrise. Staying fairly cloudy for the day and mild, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out at any point. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. Staying mostly cloudy overnight, lows in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. More clouds than sun and mild once again, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. Mild overnight, lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Watching the tropics for the end of the week. The remnants of Zeta will be absorbed by a cold front and will track across the Mid-Atlantic at some point Thursday or Friday. Right now, Thursday is looking like the day that we see the most widespread rain, lingering activity likely for part of the day Friday. Wind will be around 10-20 mph. The track of the system will impact how much rain we see, an inch or two of rain is not out of the question. Timing and amounts will likely change, make sure to stay tuned for the latest information. Highs both days near 60. Frost is also possible Friday night with temperatures in the mid 30s, depending on if the wind lightens up.

SATURDAY: Drying out behind Zeta with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold start with temperatures in the 30s. With the sunshine ,temperatures will rise into the low to mid 40s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

