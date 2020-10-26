Harrisonburg sees close to 30% voter turnout before Election Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Almost a week until Election Day, and the Harrisonburg registrar’s office has reported 28% of voters in the city have already voted by mail or early in-person.

As the city continues to prepare for next Tuesday, they’re asking voters to prepare as well. Mark Finks with the city said over the past few weekends, mail-in voting ballots have been organized, and this week election officials will be receiving their final training.

Finks said because of the pandemic, if you’re voting in person on Nov. 3, you can expect to see a lot more election volunteers at each precinct than in previous years.

He said voters can also be prepared ahead of time by checking their voter registration. If a voter registered on the state’s final days, they may not have received verification yet by mail.

Finks said the easiest way to check this is by going online to the Virginia Department of Election’s website.

“You would go to the Virginia Department of elections website, which is the citizen portal to check your registration first," Finks said. "If you have any issues finding your registration status through the department of elections website, the next step would be to call or email us.”

He said if you made an error on your registration regarding personal information, such as a birth date, you may not be able to see your registration online.

Local registrars can still correct that information before election day, but something involving your physical location, like an address change, they cannot.

Finks said his team and the city are ready for a smooth election day next week.

