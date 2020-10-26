Advertisement

Harrisonburg Women’s Service League helps clean up Blacks Run

Blacks Run stream has also undergone cleaning to remove debris from the October 17th explosion at Miller Circle
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Volunteers of the Harrisonburg Women’s Service League came together to clean up Blacks Run stream in Purcell Park Sunday.

Heather Rupe, President of the Harrisonburg Women’s Service League, said due to the COVId-19 pandemic they’ve had to get creative with their service events.

Rupe said the group wanted to help out the community by cleaning up Blacks Run by removing trash and are using the event to train the next generation of community volunteers.

“I think now more than ever, it’s important to be women and leaders in our community and to give back to those, you know, this community supports so many people. We’ve had so many other organizations support us and so we’d just like to give back to them,” Rupe said.

Rupe said they anticipate some debris from last weekend’s explosion at Miller Circle, which backs up to the stream, could be in Blacks Run and said they will be careful and report if they find anything.

The service league plans to continue service events throughout the rest of year.

The City of Harrisonburg installed a device called “a debris broom” in the stream to catch debris and possible liquids on the surface as a result of last week’s explosion.

Any other clean up needed is expected to begin next week.

