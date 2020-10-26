Local cities are seeing decreases in water consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — While some may still be working from home or learning virtually, that could mean more loads of dishes or showers being taken.

But some local cities say their water usage is going down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Harrisonburg said they are actually seeing water consumption decrease per month compared to last year.

The City of Staunton said it varies from area to area.

Staunton reports from March to June of 2020, commercial water use was down 13% compared to the 2019 numbers. July through September, it stayed at 13%.

As for residential use, there was an increase in water use by 3% from April through June of 2020. And from July to September, it stayed at an increase from last year, but by less than 3%.

