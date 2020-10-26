Advertisement

Local cities are seeing decreases in water consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic

Over the last few months, water usage has been down in some areas
Water faucet
Water faucet(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — While some may still be working from home or learning virtually, that could mean more loads of dishes or showers being taken.

But some local cities say their water usage is going down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Harrisonburg said they are actually seeing water consumption decrease per month compared to last year.

The City of Staunton said it varies from area to area.

Staunton reports from March to June of 2020, commercial water use was down 13% compared to the 2019 numbers. July through September, it stayed at 13%.

As for residential use, there was an increase in water use by 3% from April through June of 2020. And from July to September, it stayed at an increase from last year, but by less than 3%.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Students react to JMU canceling spring break

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
JMU announced Friday their plan to cancel spring break to curb travel due to the pandemic, leaving students with mixed reactions.

Local

Harrisonburg sees close to 30% voter turnout before Election Day

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
The Harrisonburg registrar’s office has reported 28% of voters in the city have already voted by mail or early in-person.

Local

Nearby businesses continue to recover after last week’s explosion

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
More than a week after a shopping center in Harrisonburg was leveled due to a natural gas explosion, nearby businesses are still picking up the pieces.

Back To School

W. W. Robinson Elem. to move to entirely virtual learning Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The school district did not say in the post the factors behind its decision.

Latest News

News

Mobile home destroyed in fire in Broadway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“We are extremely grateful that somebody was home to help her out of the house and that she made it out alive. I mean that was the best outcome that could’ve came from this,” Melissa Breeden said.

News

Evening Weather 10-26-2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Election offices are preparing for next week

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

A look at how ballots are cured days before the election

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Shops in Harrisonburg continuing to clean up after explosion

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

JMU students express different reactions to spring break plans

Updated: 1 hours ago