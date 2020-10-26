Advertisement

Mobile home destroyed in fire in Broadway

One person and two dogs inside got out safely
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) — A fire destroyed a mobile home in Broadway on Sunday evening.

The owner, Patty Brooks, and her two dogs were inside at the time, but luckily no one was severely injured.

Sunday night, Melissa Breeden, Brooks' daughter-in-law, said she heard and felt an explosion from her house. She ran outside and heard calls for help and came out to find her mother-in-law still in the mobile home behind their house.

Breeden said within ten minutes, everything was gone.

“I heard her screaming ‘help me, help me,’ so I run down, and I grabbed her up, and was like ‘we need to get you out, there’s bits of fire everywhere inside of her house,'” Breeden said.

Breeden said just a few seconds after Brooks and her dogs were out safely, the whole home went up in flames.

“I turned around and looked and the whole thing was totally just engulfed in flames," Breeden said.

After the fire was put out, her family saw one thing that was somewhat untouched in the rubble.

“We saw was kind of like a little unburnt spot, and we went and looked at it and it was a photo album of her family and her son and grandkids and everything. All of the edges were burnt up and it’s got some water damage, but there’s definitely some salvageable pictures for her,” Breeden said.

Brooks is being treated for burns to her face and hands in Richmond. Her family says they are unsure of what to do next, but the most important thing is that she is okay.

“We are extremely grateful that somebody was home to help her out of the house and that she made it out alive. I mean that was the best outcome that could’ve came from this,” Breeden said.

The family started a GoFundMe page to help out with Brooks’ recovery costs. She is also battling stage three lung cancer and has COPD, and her family wants to make her recovery and easy as possible.

Chief Jeremy Holloway of Rockingham Fire & Rescue says the exact cause is still under investigation by the fire marshal’s office, but they do know there was a gas leak of some sort.

Holloway also wants to remind people that it is critical to have gas appliances serviced annually and to have chimneys cleaned this time of year. You should also always have a working carbon monoxide and smoke detector.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

