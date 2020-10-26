Nearby businesses continue to recover after last week’s explosion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — More than a week after a shopping center in Harrisonburg was leveled due to a natural gas explosion, nearby businesses are still picking up the pieces.

Some stores, like Domino’s Pizza, have reopened. Others, such as Bluestone Bike and Run, say it may take weeks before they can operate again.

“There’s broken glass everywhere right in front of those windows. There’s probably two inches, three inches thick piles on the floor,” Erik Jensen, the shop manager, said as he was moving inventory from the small store.

For the past ten years, Jensen has worked at the shop, even when it was under a different owner, repairing and fitting bikes.

After last week’s explosion, he is now looking at what building repairs need to be made and what inventory can be salvaged. Not only did the blast destroy all the shop’s windows, but it also ripped out beams that support the shop’s roof.

“We’re just trying to move all of our stuff out that’s usable. [Hopefully] they can repair the building, and hopefully we can get back in there,” Jensen said.

Parts of the building that exploded can still be found in the bike shop, like locks from doors and even bricks. Some of the debris even caused damage to the shop’s van.

The explosion had blown out every window on the vehicle and its doors, something Jensen thinks is unrepairable.

Despite these setbacks, depending on the work that needs to be done, Jensen said he hopes to have the shop back open by next month.

He also said the community of businesses in that area of town is very close and is thinking of those shops that may not have anything left to move out.

“I definitely would say we have a community and everyone here is supportive of each other," Jensen said. "I’m hoping we can all be back to normal someday.”

If you would like to help the bike store, a GoFundMe has been set up by the community.

