Police: German Shepherd killed 2-month-old baby girl in Virginia

Police lights.
Police lights.(KAIT-TV)
By The Virginian-Pilot, Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say that a 2-month-old baby girl has been killed by a German shepherd.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the incident occurred early Monday in Hampton.

Sgt. Amanda Moreland said the infant was sleeping with her parents.

They awoke and found that the child had injuries that were consistent with a dog attack. The dog was nearby.

Police said the parents immediately euthanized the dog and called the police.

Moreland said there “is nothing that would indicate this was anything other than a tragic accident.”

No charges have been filed against the parents.

Their names have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

