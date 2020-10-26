Advertisement

Public feedback sought on proposed solution for I-64/664 corridor

VDOT opens a virtual survey to gauge the public's feedback on proposed solutions for I-64/I-664.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is seeking the public’s feedback on proposed solutions for an improvement plan for 320 miles of the Interstate 64 and 664 corridor between the W. Va. state line and the Hampton Roads region.

The online feedback is scheduled to run through November 21, according to a press release from VDOT.

The first round of public engagement for the project was completed in mid-Augusta and focused on existing conditions on the corridor. Now, information is being provided regarding potential safety and congestion solutions identified as a result of the first round of input, according to the release.

You can complete the survey here.

The Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, VDOT and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, at the direction of the Commonwealth Transportation Board, are all a part of the improvement plan.

