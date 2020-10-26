Advertisement

“Rally to Save Staunton” held in opposition of proposed courthouse expansion

A proposed plan to expand the Augusta County Courthouse has some in the community displeased
"Rally to Save Staunton" at the Augusta County Courthouse in Downtown Staunton
"Rally to Save Staunton" at the Augusta County Courthouse in Downtown Staunton(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An expansion of the Augusta County Courthouse has been talked about for a while, but a proposed plan has many in the community upset.

“Save our skyline” and “let them stand” were signs held at the “Rally to Save Staunton” Saturday, as community members came together to protest the proposed court house expansion.

Ellen Boden has lived and worked in Staunton for nearly 20 years and said the historic downtown was a big draw for her.

“That’s why we moved here, that' what attracted us. That’s what attracts the people who come in everyday to my shop downtown saying ‘Oh, Staunton is pretty cool, tell me about it,’" Boden said.

Part of the proposed plan would remove historic buildings around the courthouse and some say there can be other options for the expansion.

“Right across the street there, Augusta County has some buildings that are old, they’re not particularly historic, some of them are even abandoned," Howard McDowell, a Staunton resident, said. “Why is it that you can’t use these potential places and instead have to tear down these existing buildings?” McDowell said.

Many local leaders spoke about the beauty of downtown Staunton, and a petition has been created that has almost 3,000 signatures.

“I love the character of this town, it’s part of the reason I stayed living here for so long. It’s got a quaint, welcoming charm to it and once you start tearing out buildings in the center of downtown, you’re going to lose that,” Angus Carter, the rally’s organizer, said.

The hope is that the expansion plan will be reconsidered.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg Women’s Service League helps clean up Blacks Run

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“I think now more than ever, it’s important to be women and leaders in our community and to give back to those, you know, this community supports so many people. We’ve had so many other organizations support us and so we’d just like to give back to them,” Heather Rupe, President of the Harrisonburg Women's Service League, said.

News

JMU football 10-24-20

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Riverheads baseball

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT

News

Local high school marching bands get the opportunity to perform their showcases

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
“I miss doing this and I’m going to miss doing this after I graduate and everything, so it’s good to have this last moment with everyone,” Ryan Washington, a senior at East Rockingham High School and a snare drum player in the band, said.

Latest News

News

Community members participate in Harrisonburg Women’s March

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Penn
“Every person that walked up on to this lawn was a little more of a reminder that I, and other people that identify as women, matter,” Emily Powell, an attendee, said.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 999 on Sunday

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As of Sunday, October 25, Virginia has had 173,371 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Beyond The Huddle - Jaquante Scott (Staunton)

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Beyond The Huddle - Jaquante Scott (Staunton)

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Stuarts Draft makes history with state semifinal win in 2019

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Stuarts Draft makes history with state semifinal win in 2019

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Spring 2021 Preview - Stonewall Jackson

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Spring 2021 Preview - Stonewall Jackson

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Spring 2021 Preview - Strasburg

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Spring 2021 Preview - Strasburg