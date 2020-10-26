Advertisement

Registrars cure ballot envelopes to prevent rejection

The ballot drop box is located on the Central Avenue entrance of Staunton City Hall.
The ballot drop box is located on the Central Avenue entrance of Staunton City Hall.(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Registrars throughout the valley are doing all they can to make sure every vote is counted.

Registrars have been “curing ballots” which involves checking to make sure there are no mistakes on the ballot envelope that may get a ballot rejected. The ballot is removed from the outer envelope and election officials check that your signature is in the correct place, you have your full name (as well as suffix), and correct address.

The registrar for the City of Staunton, Molly Goldsmith, said if you have a mistake on your ballot envelope you will be contacted, and election officials will work out the best way to reissue a new ballot.

October 31 is the last day election officials will be reaching out to voters to fix mistakes. Voters who have been contacted then have until noon on November 6 to get the correct ballot back to the registrar.

“I’ve reissued a lot because it happened with a lot some of our residents that can’t leave wherever they’re at so we were able to reissue them a ballot. Those ones have actually already come back and it is really nice to see,” Goldsmith said.

Goldsmith said the process is important because they want to have as little rejected ballots as possible.

“If you are missing a signature, the voter’s signature that has to be there. That is required the full name and the address, that’s what we are looking for and the envelope B, the envelope B has to be with it,” Goldsmith said.

In-person early voting is happening now until Saturday October 31. Voting will go on from 9 a.m. -5 p.m on Saturday. The Staunton ballot dropbox gets locked on November 3 at 7 p.m..

