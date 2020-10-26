Retired teacher crafts desks for children

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have all perfected or even learned a new skill that we hadn’t had the time for. A former, now retired, Harrisonburg High School principal used her time to learn the basics of carpentry.

Cynthia Prieto learned how to make desks, from a YouTube video, to distribute to students around the valley.

“As an educator for 34 years, I started a tradition that on the first day of school I would learn something new,” said Prieto.

She has created over 30 school desks for students in the city who didn’t have a dedicated space in their home for virtual learning.

“Dropping them off to the family has been... talk about filling your heart... just way cool,” said Prieto.

After catching wind of the idea, Lowe’s in Harrisonburg donated supplies for about 7 desks.

“Each desk is probably in supplies about $30.00. It doesn’t break the bank and it’s just so fulfilling,” said Prieto. She then went on to say, “Any little bit that you do to give back, gives you back.”

