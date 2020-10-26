Advertisement

Students react to JMU canceling spring break

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — JMU announced Friday their plan to cancel spring break to curb travel due to the pandemic, leaving students with mixed reactions.

JMU student Giovanni Gibbs says she was “definitely surprised but also a little disappointed.”

Instead of the usual week-long break, JMU has scattered the days off throughout the spring semester.

Gibbs says she would prefer not to have long weekends.

“Three days off is okay, but it’s nothing like having a full week with a couple extra days, so personally I think I would’ve just rather it just been no spring break whatsoever than like a half spring break,” Gibbs said. "I think it should be either all or nothing.”

Gibbs also says that more days off can allow for more time with family.

“When you have students in enclosed spaces, in a place where some of it isn’t really familiar, especially for out-of-state students where it’s hard for them to go home as it is, I think it can definitely take a toll on their mental health and their ability to perform well in their classes," Gibbs said.

Jackson Lapovski, another JMU student, says he needs more days off to catch up on school. “I’m taking like 15 credits, that’s a lot of work. I think three days isn’t enough to get a lot done. I think we need four or something like that," Lapovski said.

JMU student Hannah Johnson says not having the break halfway through the semester could affect students' mental health.

“I think it’s also like a psychological thing," Johnson said. "You know, that you’re gonna have that break off so you’re like grinding up until that break, you know. So, I could definitely foresee that happening.”

University Spokesperson Mary-Hope Vass says that they wanted students to be aware of the news as soon as possible as they are planning for the spring semester.

“We’ve certainly seen students who are not in favor of this, however, this falls in line with many other institutions throughout the state of Virginia, so ideally this is not how our spring semester would go, but we’re also still dealing with a pandemic," Vass said.

She also says it was the safest option for everyone involved.

“It’s an ongoing conversation that’s been happening, not just between JMU but also our local community to ensure that we’re following the appropriate guidelines and making the safest decisions for our students and our community at large," Vass said.

An extra week of winter break has been added to the school’s calendar, and the spring semester will still end at the normal, scheduled time.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Harrisonburg sees close to 30% voter turnout before Election Day

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
The Harrisonburg registrar’s office has reported 28% of voters in the city have already voted by mail or early in-person.

News

Local cities are seeing decreases in water consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Staunton reports from March to June of 2020, commercial water use was down 13% compared to the 2019 numbers. July through September, it stayed at 13%.

Local

Nearby businesses continue to recover after last week’s explosion

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
More than a week after a shopping center in Harrisonburg was leveled due to a natural gas explosion, nearby businesses are still picking up the pieces.

Back To School

W. W. Robinson Elem. to move to entirely virtual learning Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The school district did not say in the post the factors behind its decision.

Latest News

News

Mobile home destroyed in fire in Broadway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“We are extremely grateful that somebody was home to help her out of the house and that she made it out alive. I mean that was the best outcome that could’ve came from this,” Melissa Breeden said.

News

Evening Weather 10-26-2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Election offices are preparing for next week

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

A look at how ballots are cured days before the election

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Shops in Harrisonburg continuing to clean up after explosion

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

JMU students express different reactions to spring break plans

Updated: 1 hours ago