Virginia early voting deadline approaching

(Source: WGXA)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, October 31 is the last day for Virginia voters to cast early in-person ballots for the November 3 General Election.

All local voter registration offices will be open for at least eight hours Saturday, according to the Department of Elections. You can contact your General Registrar’s office for hours of operation.

You do not have to fill out an application to vote in person. Voters can go to their general registrar’s office or satellite voting location, show ID and cast their ballot.

The Department of Elections says those who have not returned their mail-in absentee ballots should do so as soon as possible. Those can be sent through the mail or dropped at a registrar’s office, satellite location or at your polling location on Election Day.

For questions, contact the Virginia Department of Elections at 800-552-9745 or info@elections.virginia.gov. For more information, visit the department’s website.

