Virginia Tech hoops to play in Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Tech hoops will participate in the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

The Hokies are slated to play Nov. 28-29 in the Naismith Bracket along with Rhode Island, Temple and USF at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

The other side of the bracket, to be played Dec. 3-4, called the Springfield bracket, features Albany, Drexel, Long Island and Quinnipiac.

The matchups, game times and broadcast information have yet to be released.

The Hokies are set to release their entire non-conference and ACC schedule at a later date.

