Advertisement

Virginia Tech, UVA football looking to bounce back

(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Tech and UVA football programs are looking to bounce back after losses this past Saturday.

The Hokies are 3-2 so far this year, after losing to Wake Forest 23-16 Saturday.

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente continues to stay positive.

“When you don’t play well, if you are super talented, you can overcome it,” Fuente said. “You see it with certain teams across the country and you hope that you can find a way to win the ball game and can teach the lesson off a win.”

The Hoos, now 1-4 on the season, have dropped four straight, including the latest 19-14 loss to Miami Saturday.

UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall is still confident in his group.

“I really liked the competitive spirit of my team,” Mendenhall said. “I liked their resilience. I liked how they competed and I actually think we took a step forward in a lot of directions.”

The physical and mental toughness of the Cavaliers is what Mendenhall credits for his hope in a turn-around.

“They’re resilient and they’re tough and they’re anxious to play again,” Mendenhall said. “I’m really, really encouraged and proud of them because this is uncharted territory for a group of guys that’s won a lot the past three years and had expected to. Now it’s been ‘whoa, this isn’t what we expected. It’s harder.’ I’m impressed so far.”

For the Hokies to rebound they have a great test in Louisville, who’s coming off a big win over Florida State.

“It’s going to be a tremendous challenge for us, but if yesterday is any indication of the rest of the week, I think our guys are anxious to get back on the field,” Fuente said.

Virginia Tech’s game against Louisville kicks off at 4 p.m., while UVA is scheduled to play no. 15 North Carolina at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Virginia Tech hoops to play in Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Virginia Tech hoops will participate in the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

Sports

Cignetti, JMU taking positives out of unusual football year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The JMU football team continues to prepare for their spring season in an unusual fall for the Dukes.

Sports

Former JMU QB DiNucci takes over for Cowboys

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Former James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci took over under center for the Cowboys in their week seven loss to the Washington Football Team.

Sports

Cignetti, Dukes focusing on building depth for spring season

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
It will be all hands on deck for this spring’s college football season.

Latest News

Sports

Local college football roundup: Oct. 24

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Local college football scores from Saturday, Oct. 24.

Sports

Riverheads ready to get back on the diamond

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The Riverheads baseball program has been quite successful in recent years.

Sports

EndZone 2020: Week 8

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Coverage from Week 8 of WHSV EndZone 2020.

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Beyond The Huddle - Jaquante Scott (Staunton)

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Beyond The Huddle - Jaquante Scott (Staunton)

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Stuarts Draft makes history with state semifinal win in 2019

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Stuarts Draft makes history with state semifinal win in 2019

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Spring 2021 Preview - Stonewall Jackson

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 8: Spring 2021 Preview - Stonewall Jackson