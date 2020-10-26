Virginia Tech, UVA football looking to bounce back

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Tech and UVA football programs are looking to bounce back after losses this past Saturday.

The Hokies are 3-2 so far this year, after losing to Wake Forest 23-16 Saturday.

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente continues to stay positive.

“When you don’t play well, if you are super talented, you can overcome it,” Fuente said. “You see it with certain teams across the country and you hope that you can find a way to win the ball game and can teach the lesson off a win.”

The Hoos, now 1-4 on the season, have dropped four straight, including the latest 19-14 loss to Miami Saturday.

UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall is still confident in his group.

“I really liked the competitive spirit of my team,” Mendenhall said. “I liked their resilience. I liked how they competed and I actually think we took a step forward in a lot of directions.”

The physical and mental toughness of the Cavaliers is what Mendenhall credits for his hope in a turn-around.

“They’re resilient and they’re tough and they’re anxious to play again,” Mendenhall said. “I’m really, really encouraged and proud of them because this is uncharted territory for a group of guys that’s won a lot the past three years and had expected to. Now it’s been ‘whoa, this isn’t what we expected. It’s harder.’ I’m impressed so far.”

For the Hokies to rebound they have a great test in Louisville, who’s coming off a big win over Florida State.

“It’s going to be a tremendous challenge for us, but if yesterday is any indication of the rest of the week, I think our guys are anxious to get back on the field,” Fuente said.

Virginia Tech’s game against Louisville kicks off at 4 p.m., while UVA is scheduled to play no. 15 North Carolina at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.