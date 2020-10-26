Advertisement

VMI announces resignation of superintendent

The statue of Confederate Gen. "Stonewall" Jackson at the Virginia Military Institute.
The statue of Confederate Gen. "Stonewall" Jackson at the Virginia Military Institute.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ/AP) - Virginia Military Institute announced Monday the resignation of its superintendent.

General J.H. Binford Peay III has served as superintendent for VMI for more than 17 years.

A letter from John Boland, the president of VMI’s Board of Visitors, said General Peay’s resignation was accepted with deep regret.

“General Peay is a great American, patriot and hero. He has profoundly changed our school for the better in all respects,” said Boland.

The announcement came a week after state officials ordered an investigation into what they characterized as a culture of “ongoing structural racism” following a report in The Washington Post.

The Board of Visitors will begin the search for a new superintendent immediately.

