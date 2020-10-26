W. W. Robinson Elem. to move to entirely virtual learning Tuesday

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah County Public Schools took to Facebook to announce that effective Tuesday, Oct. 27, W. W. Robinson Elementary will move to entirely virtual learning until at least Nov. 9.

The school district did not say in the post the factors behind its decision.

The post says that meals will still be available for students by filling out the form on the division’s website and picking up the meals from outside at the rear of the middle school cafeteria from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Meals are also delivered to consolidated stops on Friday when all students across the school district are learning virtually.

