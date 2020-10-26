Advertisement

W. W. Robinson Elem. to move to entirely virtual learning Tuesday

WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus.
WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus.(WDBJ)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah County Public Schools took to Facebook to announce that effective Tuesday, Oct. 27, W. W. Robinson Elementary will move to entirely virtual learning until at least Nov. 9.

The school district did not say in the post the factors behind its decision.

The post says that meals will still be available for students by filling out the form on the division’s website and picking up the meals from outside at the rear of the middle school cafeteria from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Meals are also delivered to consolidated stops on Friday when all students across the school district are learning virtually.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

Effective tomorrow, Tuesday, October 27, W. W. Robinson Elementary School will move to entirely virtual learning until...

Posted by Shenandoah County Public Schools on Monday, October 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Staunton City Schools asking for input from parents on which learning model they prefer

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Simone McKenny
SCS is asking all parents to participate and submit their response by October 30.

Back To School

VDH adds new ‘outbreaks in educational settings’ dashboard

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
The educational settings dashboard includes a line list of outbreaks in Kindergarten-12th Grade Schools (public and private) by school name with associated case numbers and deaths.

Back To School

Peter Muhlenberg Middle School to return to hybrid learning on Monday

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Peter Muhlenberg Middle School will return to a hybrid learning model on Monday, Oct. 26.

News

Harrisonburg school board discusses walk zone plans

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Harrisonburg school leaders are working on safe ways for students to get to school when they go back to in-person learning.

Latest News

Back To School

Harrisonburg School Board to discuss Walk-Zone routes

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg School Board will meet to talk about an alternative for the school division when more students are physically able to return back to class.

Back To School

Shenandoah County Public Schools reports several COVID-19 cases involving students, staff

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
Since transitioning to a hybrid model for students last week, Shenandoah County Public Schools has reported 13 active COVID-19 cases in the school division between teachers and students.

State

More Virginia colleges scrap traditional spring break

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT
|
By Anya Sczerzenie, Capital News Service
A growing number ofVirginia colleges are announcing that spring break will be canceled or modified in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Back To School

Peter Muhlenberg Middle School moves to entirely virtual learning for remainder of the week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:05 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Shenandoah County Public Schools Board announced on Twitter that Peter Muhlenberg Middle School will move to entirely virtual learning for at least the remainder of the week, effective Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Local

Shenandoah County Public Schools report COVID-19 cases through online dashboard

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Shenandoah County Public Schools' online COVID-19 dashboard reports a total of six active COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Virginia Schools

Rockingham County Public Schools to start hybrid model next month

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
Starting next month more students will return physically to class in Rockingham County Public Schools as the school division returns to its hybrid model plan.