Advertisement

Over 16,000 cars visit Shenandoah National Park over the weekend

5,000 more cars visited last Saturday than the same day in 2019.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK, Va. (WHSV) — October is a busy month for Shenandoah National Park as many head to “Skyline Drive” to see all of the fall foliage, but this past weekend the park reports it saw almost 5,000 more cars on Saturday than the same weekend last year.

Sally Hurlbert is the Management Specialist for the park and said they saw almost 12,000 cars enter the park on Saturday. That is up from the 7,400 that visited that same weekend in 2019. Over 4,000 visited on Sunday bringing the total to 16,000.

She said they also had several incidents over the weekend that were scattered all along Skyline Drive. She said most were “visitor assists," meaning visitors had trouble on the trail and needed help, like going on a hike beyond their ability and they got tired or lost, and Hulbert asks visitors to be mindful when in the park.

“We just ask that people really pay attention to their ability and choose a trail that is going to match their ability and not get into something that is more difficult than they’re able to do. And also, make sure to bring a map with you or download our app before you come which has all the maps loaded into it,” Hurlbert said.

Hurlbert said with daylight saving time coming up, you should make sure to plan ahead for shorter days and cooler nights that may require warmer clothes. Visitors can always preorder passes to the park online to avoid congestion at entrances.

On the Shenandoah National Park’s website, you can see updated colors of the foliage throughout the park.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rockingham County

Former teacher writes biography on Lucy Frances Simms

Updated: moments ago
|
By Simone McKenny
“Her story was one that need to be more widely known so people understood how remarkable she was,” Dale MacAllister said.

News

Fire prevention tips for heating appliances in your home this fall

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Rockingham County Fire & Rescue Chief, Jeremy Holloway, wants to remind residents of preventative measures they should do now to keep their homes safe.

Politics

Senator Tim Kaine reacts to Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court Monday night. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine voted against confirming her.

Politics

Senator Mark Warner thanks voting volunteers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Virginia Senator Mark Warner thanked voting volunteers today in Harrisonburg for getting out the vote throughout the commonwealth.

Local

United Way asks community to take COVID-19 survey

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Hood
The organization is asking for updated information to better assess the needs of our community.

Latest News

Local

Frederick Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s assistance identifying alleged homicide suspect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged homicide investigation.

News

Evening weather forecast 10-27-2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Tim Kaine's reaction to the Supreme Courts decision

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

USPS gives advice on mailing your ballot before the election

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Shenandoah National Park sees 12,000 cars visit on Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago