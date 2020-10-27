Over 16,000 cars visit Shenandoah National Park over the weekend

SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK, Va. (WHSV) — October is a busy month for Shenandoah National Park as many head to “Skyline Drive” to see all of the fall foliage, but this past weekend the park reports it saw almost 5,000 more cars on Saturday than the same weekend last year.

Sally Hurlbert is the Management Specialist for the park and said they saw almost 12,000 cars enter the park on Saturday. That is up from the 7,400 that visited that same weekend in 2019. Over 4,000 visited on Sunday bringing the total to 16,000.

She said they also had several incidents over the weekend that were scattered all along Skyline Drive. She said most were “visitor assists," meaning visitors had trouble on the trail and needed help, like going on a hike beyond their ability and they got tired or lost, and Hulbert asks visitors to be mindful when in the park.

“We just ask that people really pay attention to their ability and choose a trail that is going to match their ability and not get into something that is more difficult than they’re able to do. And also, make sure to bring a map with you or download our app before you come which has all the maps loaded into it,” Hurlbert said.

Hurlbert said with daylight saving time coming up, you should make sure to plan ahead for shorter days and cooler nights that may require warmer clothes. Visitors can always preorder passes to the park online to avoid congestion at entrances.

On the Shenandoah National Park’s website, you can see updated colors of the foliage throughout the park.

