Charlottesville and Albemarle County officials warn against intimidation or harassment at the polls

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Election Day is a week away.

Police and prosecutors in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are warning against attempts to intimidate or harass voters at the polls.

The commonwealth’s attorneys and chiefs of police for the city and county issued a joint statement Tuesday morning asking people to be respectful and responsible when exercising their right to vote.

They say they expect an “orderly and peaceable” Election Day, but “our organizations and offices are committed to investigating and prosecuting any violation of the law that involves the intimidation or harassment of citizens seeking to vote. Please be respectful, responsible, and remember to vote.”

