First Alert Forecast: Staying fairly cloudy today, tropical rain on the way later this week

(WHSV) - Staying fairly cloudy and unsettled this week as tropical moisture will push into the area later in the week.

TUESDAY: A crisp morning with temperatures in the 50s with areas of fog. Some patchy dense fog possible.

Staying fairly cloudy for the day and mild. High temperatures will rise into the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. A few spotty showers mainly late afternoon and a better chance into the evening. Most will be light and not everyone will see rain.

Staying mostly cloudy for the evening with temperatures remaining in the low 60s, a few spotty showers. Overnight lows in the low 50s with patchy fog again.

An isolated shower can't be ruled out today, especially later in the afternoon and evening. (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. More clouds than sun and warmer for the day. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 in the afternoon.

A very pleasant evening with temperatures remaining in the 60s, not cooling quick at all. Staying cloudy overnight and mild. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Showers will start to move into the region after midnight setting us up for a rainy Thursday with the remnants of Hurricane Zeta.

THURSDAY: The remnants of Zeta will interact with a cold front for Thursday and early Friday. The speed of Zeta and how much these two systems interact will determine how much rain we see.

Remnants of Hurricane Zeta will move in Wednesday overnight and exit early Friday (WHSV)

Expect rain through the day on Thursday and rain may be heavy at times. Wind will be around 10-20 mph so gusty through the day. Low visibility through the day but because this is a tropical system, temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s.

As far as rainfall, on the low end rain may end up around 1″. On the high side it may be 2-3″. Timing and amounts will likely change, make sure to stay tuned for the latest information.

FRIDAY: Likely starting out cloudy with some showers in the morning. The timing of the cold front, the second piece to this system will determine how quickly temperatures will cool. If the front comes in faster, likely the rain will clear out earlier and temperature will be cooler in the low to mid 50s.

A slower front may keep a few showers in for the day but also it would be a much more mild afternoon, around 60.

Either way, it will be a cooler evening as skies clear. Lows in the 30s with frost possible.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine for the day but a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. With the sunshine temperatures will rise into the low to mid 50s in the afternoon. A cooler but pleasant fall day. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the 50s for the upcoming weekend (WHSV)

SUNDAY: Another cold morning in the 30s but plenty of sunshine for the day. Staying crisp with highs in the low 60s. Lows in the 30s.

