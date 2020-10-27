First Alert Forecast: Warmer mid-week before more rain

(WHSV) - Fairly cloudy but mild into the middle of the week before tropical moisture associated with Zeta will push into the area.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and mild. High temperatures will rise into the mid 60s in the afternoon. A few lower valleys near 70s. A very stray shower possible mainly for the Allegheny mountains.

Staying partly to mostly cloudy for the evening and very comfortable with temperatures remaining in the 60s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s with patchy fog again.

WEDNESDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. More clouds than sun and warmer for the day. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon.

A very pleasant evening with temperatures remaining in the 60s, not cooling quick at all. A few spotty showers for the evening a moisture increases.

Staying cloudy overnight and mild. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Rain starts to fill in around and after midnight, continuing into Thursday with the remnants of Hurricane Zeta.

THURSDAY: Rain for the day, heavy at times. Turning breezy for the afternoon with gusty winds. Gusts 20-25mph across the area.

Remnants of Hurricane Zeta will move in Wednesday overnight and exit early Friday (WHSV)

If we stay on the northern side of the low pressure temperatures will be cooler and in the 50s. However if Zeta remnants push a little more noth temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

As far as rainfall we’re looking at 1-3″ across the region. Flooding is generally not a concern but there may be some isolated instances in prone spots or where leaves are clogging drains.

Rain turns more scattered Thursday evening and overnight with showers more on and off as this low exits the area and a cold front gets ready to move in. Gusty winds at times, gusts 20-30mph and temperatures cooling into the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Starting out cloudy with a few showers in the morning. Then starting to dry out with breaks in the cloud cover. Staying cool with temperatures on either side of 50 degrees. Gusty winds for the day. Gusts 20-30mph.

Cooler for the evening as skies clear. Lows in the 30s with frost possible.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine for the day but a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. With the sunshine temperatures will rise into the low to mid 50s in the afternoon. A cooler but pleasant fall day. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the 50s for the upcoming weekend (WHSV)

SUNDAY: Another cold morning in the 30s but plenty of sunshine for the day. Staying crisp with highs in the low 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.