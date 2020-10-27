Advertisement

Former teacher writes biography on Lucy Frances Simms

By Simone McKenny
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Dale MacAllister first found interest in Lucy Frances Simms back in the 1990s.

“She taught for 57 years," MacAllister said. “Her story was one that need to be more widely known so people understood how remarkable she was.”

Simms was born a slave and grew up in Harrisonburg. She would go on to Hampton Institute where she would study to become a teacher. After she graduated, she returned to the Shenandoah Valley and began to teach in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg schools.

“I just decided this was a subject a topic a person that I wanted to write more about,” MacAllister explained.

Macallister said Simms was so much more than just a teacher.

“Her amazing presence among the community of Newtown and Harrisonburg -- people loved her, her students loved her, the community loved her. She was such a great influence on three generations of African-American students,” MacAllister explained.

An virtual celebration was held on Tuesday celebrating the book’s release. Beau Dickerson helped put the event together.

“This is our local history," said Dickerson. “That is where students learn about the world, in their own backyards. It’s also in African-American History that throughout American history, it [African-American history] has been marginalized and neglected. These are stories that need to be told and it should be a part of our curriculum.”

Dickerson is the social studies supervisor for Rockingham County Public Schools.

More information on the book can be found here.

