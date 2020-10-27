Frederick Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s assistance identifying alleged homicide suspect

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged homicide investigation that took place early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the Federick County Sheriff’s Office, the victim involved in the incident, a 41-year-old man, was last seen running from a Liberty gas station and across Reliance Road in Middletown, Va. towards a McDonald’s and Econo Lodge hotel. Video evidence shows a pickup truck almost strike and pursue the man off the lot and out of the camera frame.

Officials say shortly afterward, witnesses reported hearing two gunshots.

Officials are now asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect and/or the suspect vehicle. Officials say the suspect is a thin, white male wearing a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt with “NIKE” written in green lettering on the front, jeans, a camouflage ball cap and appears to have some slight facial hair growth.

The male suspect on surveillance camera video. (Frederick County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say the suspect vehicle appears to be an older model gold or silver Ford F-150 extended cab pickup. The vehicle has some rust on the lower portion of the passenger door and two decals on the back glass, one in the upper-right corner and one in the lower-left corner.

Suspect vehicle caught on surveillance camera video in Liberty gas station parking lot. (Frederick County Sheriff's Office)

If you recognize the subject or know the whereabouts of the truck, you can call the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162 or Frederick County Crime Solvers at 540-665-8477.

