Gov. Northam announces additional $116 million for Virginia Institutions of Higher Education

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced an additional $116 million from the CARES Act for colleges, universities and medical schools in the commonwealth.

The funding will be distributed to public universities and medical centers to support telework and distance learning infrastructure, personal protective equipment, sanitization and cleaning, and testing for students, staff and faculty.

Approximately $115.6 million of this newly allocated funding will go directly to institutions to cover previous and upcoming COVID-19 expenses through Dec. 30.

Virginia’s colleges and universities have significantly adapted programs and practices to meet the unprecedented challenges brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Virginia has some of the best colleges and universities in the nation, and they are working overtime to keep students, staff, and faculty safe,” Governor Northam said. “This additional $116 million in federal funding will go a long way towards closing COVID-related budget gaps at these institutions, and will ensure they can continue to provide a world-class education in the midst of this public health crisis.”

Increased expenses for COVID-19 testing, personal protective equipment, and a shift to virtual learning, has caused all to spend beyond the previously allocated federal dollars.

In addition, $600,000 in federal funds will support the Virtual Library of Virginia (VIVA), a consortium of public and nonprofit academic libraries within the Commonwealth.

VIVA will use this funding to purchase educational films, documentaries and television programming to support distance learning at all public institutions.

