Advertisement

Gov. Northam announces additional $116 million for Virginia Institutions of Higher Education

Approximately $115.6 million of this newly allocated funding will go directly to institutions to cover previous and upcoming COVID-19 expenses through Dec. 30.
Approximately $115.6 million of this newly allocated funding will go directly to institutions to cover previous and upcoming COVID-19 expenses through Dec. 30.(Capital News Service)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced an additional $116 million from the CARES Act for colleges, universities and medical schools in the commonwealth.

The funding will be distributed to public universities and medical centers to support telework and distance learning infrastructure, personal protective equipment, sanitization and cleaning, and testing for students, staff and faculty.

Approximately $115.6 million of this newly allocated funding will go directly to institutions to cover previous and upcoming COVID-19 expenses through Dec. 30.

Virginia’s colleges and universities have significantly adapted programs and practices to meet the unprecedented challenges brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Virginia has some of the best colleges and universities in the nation, and they are working overtime to keep students, staff, and faculty safe,” Governor Northam said. “This additional $116 million in federal funding will go a long way towards closing COVID-related budget gaps at these institutions, and will ensure they can continue to provide a world-class education in the midst of this public health crisis.”

Increased expenses for COVID-19 testing, personal protective equipment, and a shift to virtual learning, has caused all to spend beyond the previously allocated federal dollars.

In addition, $600,000 in federal funds will support the Virtual Library of Virginia (VIVA), a consortium of public and nonprofit academic libraries within the Commonwealth.

VIVA will use this funding to purchase educational films, documentaries and television programming to support distance learning at all public institutions.

For more information on the amount of funding for each institution, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Community divided over Washington and Lee University’s name

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Virginia’s Washington and Lee University says that there are deep divisions over its name as the nation continues to grapple with its racial past.

Scams

W. Va. AG urges students to protect personal information when submitting the FAFSA

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging financial aid seekers to protect their personal information when they prepare to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Local

PulsePoint app to help decrease number of sudden cardiac arrest deaths

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month, and local emergency responders are using a new tool with hopes to get community members involved in saving lives.

Local

Harrisonburg Regal Movie Theatre to close permanently

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Three weeks after closing all movie theater locations in the U.S., the Regal Cinema in Harrisonburg will close permanently.

Latest News

Local

Charlottesville and Albemarle County officials warn against intimidation or harassment at the polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Police and prosecutors in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are warning against attempts to intimidate or harass voters at the polls.

Local

Waynesboro city leaders vote to close Basic City railroad crossing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Todd and Amanda Williams, NBC29
Waynesboro City Council approves plan to vacate a railroad crossing at 7th Street and Commerce Avenue.

Local

Harrisonburg announces updated holiday parade plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Due to the pandemic, the city has decided on a “reverse parade” this year.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,134 on Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
As of Tuesday, October 27, Virginia has had 175,409 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

How to stay safe from COVID-19 this spooky season

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Virginia Passenger Rail Authority meets for first time, outlines plans to boost train travel across

Updated: 14 hours ago
Stopped on the tracks and waiting — sometimes for hours — for freight trains to pass. If you’ve ridden a train at some point, you’ve probably been in the same situation. A new authority is looking to improve and expand the passenger train experience state-wide. “We believe that the rail initiatives we are putting forward are addressing transportation issues for decades,” Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine explained. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) has officially left the station, meeting for the first time on October 26. The group, charged with transforming rail transportation throughout the commonwealth is made up of a variety of stakeholders and experienced transportation officials. The membership includes Charlottesville’s Charles “Wick” Moorman, former president and CEO of both Amtrak and Norfolk Southern. “We did try to encourage a commuter rail, passenger rail, to the extent that we could,” Moorman explained of his time working for both rail companies. “Working through what we’re always and will always continue to be difficult issues.” The infrastructure and access improvements the VPRA is proposing are made possible by a deal struck in December of 2019. At that time, the commonwealth acquired several hundred miles of rail and track from CSX Transportation. Not only does Virginia own the rails, they own the right-of-way, potentially giving passenger trains priority on those routes. Those purchases include the Buckingham Branch Railroad, running from Richmond to Charlottesville. While there’s no direct passenger rail between the two now, that’s an area they’re looking to expand into over the next decade. “We’ve talked about the increase in passenger rail, six new Amtrak trains, five new VRE trains and that’s just in phase one and phase two,” Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation’s Michael McLaughlin explained. “We will be looking to expand even further with more passenger trains and phases three and four.” While the pandemic threatened to derail the VPRA’s fast start and keep it from gaining steam, Valentine says that the Commonwealth has managed to keep the initial projects moving. “All the projects are remaining in our six year improvement grant program on time and on schedule,” she said. “Not knowing exactly what is going to unfold, with the knowledge that we have today, we believe this is the smartest path forward for Virginia.” To this day, the deal struck between Governor Northam and CSX has not been finalized, in part due to the uncertainty of the pandemic. Providing an update during her opening comments to the VPRA, Valentine explained that the final execution of that agreement is being worked out. She hoped to bring more information to the authority over the next few weeks.