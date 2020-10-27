Advertisement

Harley-Davidson unveils its first electric bicycle

Serial 1 will be a joint venture with investors. Harley-Davidson will be a minority shareholder
The new Harley-Davidson ebike will be on the market in the first half of next year.
The new Harley-Davidson ebike will be on the market in the first half of next year.(Source: Serial 1, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Harley-Davidson is trying to electrify its appeal to younger riders by starting an ebike brand.

The iconic motorcycle company revealed the first images of its future electric bike on Tuesday. It’s called Serial 1.

The bike will have a mid-mounted engine that kicks in when the rider turns the pedals.

Top speed will be limited to either 20 or 28 mph, due to ebike regulations.

Harley has been having a rough ride in its motorcycle branch, whose profits have declined for six years.

The company then took a heavy hit from the pandemic, even though it says that its profits rose over the past three months.

Serial 1 will be a joint venture with investors. Harley-Davidson will be a minority shareholder.

The new ebike will be on the market in the first half of next year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Frederick Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s assistance identifying alleged homicide suspect

Updated: moments ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged homicide investigation.

National Politics

Post office: Get your ballots in the mail now

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
For most states, the deadline to receive mail-in ballots is Election Day.

National

Voters in some states unable to cast early ballots in person

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
That is raising concerns about heavy crowds on Nov. 3 amid a renewed spread of the coronavirus.

National Politics

Social media CEOs to face grilling from Republican senators

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Commerce Committee has summoned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai to testify for a hearing Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Evening weather forecast 10-27-2020

Updated: 34 minutes ago

News

Tim Kaine's reaction to the Supreme Courts decision

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

USPS gives advice on mailing your ballot before the election

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Shenandoah National Park sees 12,000 cars visit on Saturday

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Senator Mark Warner thanks voting volunteers

Updated: 44 minutes ago

News

Regal Movie Theatres in Harrisonburg closing their doors

Updated: 45 minutes ago