Harrisonburg announces updated holiday parade plans

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Harrisonburg will be welcoming the upcoming holiday season with its annual Holiday Parade, but with a slight twist.

Due to the pandemic, the city has decided on a “reverse parade” this year.

The “Reverse Parade of Lights — Let’s Brighten The Sky!” Holiday Parade will take place on Friday, Dec. 4 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Westover Park. According to a press release from the City of Harrisonburg’s Parks and Recreation Office, the parade will allow families to enjoy the parade from the safety of their vehicles.

According to the release, the reverse parade will include floats that will be staged in the Westover Park parking lot, and members of the community will be invited to drive their vehicles through the float display during the event.

Visitors will not be permitted to leave their vehicles, and no giveaways, such as candy of flyers, will be allowed to be given out.

“Our Holiday Parade is something so many look forward to every year, and it was important for us to find some way to keep that tradition going this year when we all need an event like this to look forward to,” Harrisonburg Recreation and Special Events Manager Matt Little said in the release. “This reverse parade will allow us to protect the health and wellness of our residents while still letting everyone enjoy the things like togetherness and community spirit that make The Friendly City what it is.”

The Parks and Recreation Office is still taking applications for those who wish to provide a stationary float. You can visit harrisonburg.gov/holiday-parade or email Harrisonburg Recreation and Special Events Manager Matt Little if you have questions.

Applications to provide a float must be submitted by Friday, Nov. 6.

