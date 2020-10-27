Harrisonburg Regal Movie Theatre to close permanently

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Regal Movie Theatre in Harrisonburg will close permanently, according to a press release from the landlord of the building, Armada Hoffler Properties, INC.

On Monday, the real estate development company said it had reclaimed two sites for redevelopment in Virginia, one being the Regal Theatre location in Harrisonburg near James Madison University, and another located in Town Center in Virginia Beach.

The company said following the tenant’s default, they’ve decided to terminate the two leases with Regal Cinemas for each location. The existing 49,000 square foot building sits on nearly 10 acres currently used primarily for surface parking.

“We will be redeveloping our focus and specialty on creative mixed-use development, and we envision a major multifamily component amongst other uses for this property,” Chelsea Forest, director of marketing, said in an email.

On Oct. 5, Regal Cinemas announced the closing of each location in the U.S. indefinitely due to a lack of big blockbuster movies scheduled to come out later this year.

“Our advantage as a diversified, vertically-integrated, and development-focused firm is our ability to quickly respond to changing market conditions and identify opportunities in the face of adversity,” said Louis Haddad, President & CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties in the release. “We would have been pleased to see these two leases through to their contractual expirations. However, following Regal’s default and recent decision to indefinitely suspend all operations, we regained full control over two prime pieces of real estate, thereby accelerating our long-term goal of redevelopment. As we’ve discussed on previous earnings calls, our focus and specialty is on creative mixed-use development and we envision both sites to feature a major multifamily component amongst other uses. We look forward to unlocking the full potential of both properties and as a result, maximizing value for both their respective communities and our shareholders.”

WHSV reached out to Regal Cinemas for a statement, but has yet to hear back.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.