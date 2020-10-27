Advertisement

JMU football schedule announced for 2021 spring season

The schedule for James Madison’s 2021 spring football season has been announced.
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The schedule for James Madison’s 2021 spring football season has been announced.

The Dukes are scheduled to play eight games: two non-conference contests and six conference games. JMU’s six conference games will be played in three home-and-home series against Richmond, William & Mary, and Elon. The Colonial Athletic Association will use a divisional format for the spring season with seven teams in the North Division and four teams in the South Division.

JMU Football Schedule - 2021 Spring Season

Saturday, February 20 - vs. Morehead State

Saturday, February 27 - vs. Robert Morris

Saturday, March 6 - at Elon

Saturday, March 13 - vs. William & Mary

Saturday, March 20 - vs. Richmond

Saturday, March 27 - at William & Mary

Saturday, April 3 - at Richmond

Saturday, April 10 - vs. Elon

JMU, Elon, William & Mary, and Richmond make up the CAA South Division. UAlbany, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Stony Brook and Villanova make up the CAA North Division. The team with the best overall conference record will earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Football Championship. Should the divisional champions finish with the same conference record, a tie-breaking procedure will be used to determine the automatic qualifier.

To see the full CAA football schedule for the 2021 spring season, click here.

