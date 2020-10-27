JMU reports low COVID-19 numbers following students return to campus

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - COVID-19 cases have reduced at James Madison University.

Students returned to campus on Oct. 5 after switching to a virtual model temporarily when the university was experiencing a spike in positive cases and isolation beds were running low.

As of Oct. 26, the university’s COVID-19 Dashboard reported 20 active positive cases, with 13 isolation beds in use.

The university’s deputy spokesperson, Mary-Hope Vass, said there has been more activity on the LiveSafe app where students can share information, tips, and safety concerns anonymously with police.

“We are seeing people hold one another accountable, which I think is important," Vass said. "Folks are being reported through [LiveSafe], but also to different offices on campus and that is another critical component of this.”

Vass said the university has weekly testing partnerships with the city of Harrisonburg and the local health department.

JMU has also been conducting surveillance testing on 300 on-campus students weekly to stay ahead of any possible COVID-19 spread.

