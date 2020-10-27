JMU wide receiver Jake Brown to transfer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison red-shirt senior wide receiver Jake Brown announced his intent to transfer Monday night.

I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal for my final season



JMU will always have a special place in my heart. I’ve met people and made memories I will hold close to me for the rest of my life. Thank you to everybody that made my experience special. I’ll always be a Duke!💛💜 pic.twitter.com/UwIH8Av2lt — Jake Brown (@jakeJBrown) October 26, 2020

"JMU will always have a special place in my heart, Brown said on Twitter. “I’ve met people and made memories I will hold close to me for the rest of my life.”

Brown started 15 games in 2019 as the Dukes' slot receiver, hauling in 30 receptions for 321 yards and two touchdowns.

He played in 29 total games for James Madison, after red-shirting his freshman season in 2016.

