JMU wide receiver Jake Brown to transfer

Jake Brown to transfer from JMU.
Jake Brown to transfer from JMU.(WHSV)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison red-shirt senior wide receiver Jake Brown announced his intent to transfer Monday night.

"JMU will always have a special place in my heart, Brown said on Twitter. “I’ve met people and made memories I will hold close to me for the rest of my life.”

Brown started 15 games in 2019 as the Dukes' slot receiver, hauling in 30 receptions for 321 yards and two touchdowns.

He played in 29 total games for James Madison, after red-shirting his freshman season in 2016.

