Advertisement

Medicare finalizing coverage policy for coronavirus vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare will cover the yet-to-be approved coronavirus vaccine free for older people under a policy change expected to be announced shortly, a senior Trump administration official said Tuesday.

The coming announcement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services aims to align the time-consuming process for securing Medicare coverage of a new vaccine, drug or treatment with the rapid campaign to have a coronavirus vaccine ready for initial distribution once it is ready, possibly as early as the end of the year.

It’s questionable under normal circumstances if Medicare can pay for a drug that receives emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, as expected for the eventual coronavirus vaccine. Emergency use designation is a step short of full approval.

The administration official said Medicare’s announcement will try to resolve several legal technicalities that could conceivably get in the way of delivering free vaccines to millions of seniors, a high-risk group for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss a pending regulation.

FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y.
FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

President Donald Trump and lawmakers of both parties in Congress have spelled out their intention that all Americans will be able to get the vaccine for free. But the official said a series of potential legal obstacles that could get in the way of Medicare payment never got unscrambled.

Earlier this month, Medicare administrator Seema Verma said her agency was close to resolving the issue.

“I think we’ve figured out a path forward,” Verma said at the HLTH conference, a forum for innovators. “It was very clear that Congress wants to make sure that Medicare beneficiaries have this vaccine and that there isn’t any cost-sharing.”

“Stay tuned,” she added.

The $1.8 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress in March called for free vaccination for all Americans, from seniors covered by Medicare to families with employer-sponsored health insurance.

A White House-backed initiative called “Operation Warp Speed” is pushing to have a vaccine ready for distribution in the coming months. The government is spending billions of dollars to manufacture vaccines even before they receive FDA approval, thereby cutting the timeline for delivery. Officials at the FDA have committed that the program will not interfere with their own science-based decisions. Vaccines that don’t meet the test for approval would be discarded.

States have already begun submitting their plans for vaccine distribution to the federal government.

Initially, it’s expected vaccines will go to people in high-risk groups such as medical personnel, frontline workers and nursing home residents and staff. Older people are also high on the priority list because their risks of serious illness and death from the coronavirus — which has killed more than 225,000 people in the United States — are much higher. It could be well into next year before a vaccine is widely available.

Medicare’s impending announcement was first reported by Politico.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane warning for New Orleans as Zeta swirls over Mexico

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL and STACEY PLAISANCE
Tropical Storm Zeta, the 27th named storm of a very busy Atlantic hurricane season, headed for a Wednesday evening landfall and was expected to bring another round of high water and strong wind to a state that already this year has been hit by two tropical storms and two hurricanes.

State

Community divided over Washington and Lee University’s name

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Virginia’s Washington and Lee University says that there are deep divisions over its name as the nation continues to grapple with its racial past.

National

Wind a risk as California fires keep tens of thousands away

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Crews tried to beat back two out-of-control wildfires in Southern California on Tuesday that have kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes even as another round of dangerous fire weather raises the risk for flames erupting across the state.

State

Gov. Northam announces additional $116 million for Virginia Institutions of Higher Education

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Governor Ralph Northam announced an additional $116 million from the CARES Act for colleges, universities and medical schools in the commonwealth.

Scams

W. Va. AG urges students to protect personal information when submitting the FAFSA

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging financial aid seekers to protect their personal information when they prepare to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Latest News

National

Woman injured in Illinois police shooting says cops let boyfriend die

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black woman injured in a police shooting in suburban Chicago said Tuesday that she begged officers to help her boyfriend, who was also shot and eventually died.

National

Caught on camera: Man falls through sidewalk at NYC bus stop

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WCBS Staff
A man was waiting for a bus when the sidewalk collapsed under him, and he fell about a dozen feet.

Coronavirus

Still hampered by virus, US casinos want aid in recovering

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. casino industry is seeking tax and regulatory relief from the government as it tries to recover from the coronavirus outbreak, which cost states more than $2 billion in lost tax revenue while casinos were shut down for four months this year.

Local

PulsePoint app to help decrease number of sudden cardiac arrest deaths

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month, and local emergency responders are using a new tool with hopes to get community members involved in saving lives.

National Politics

Post office: Get your ballots in the mail now

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
For most states, the deadline to receive mail-in ballots is Election Day.