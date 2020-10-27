Advertisement

School bus in Tennessee involved in crash; 2 killed

Social: It was not clear how many people were aboard the bus and no initial details of what happened were immediately released.
Social: It was not clear how many people were aboard the bus and no initial details of what happened were immediately released.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Tenn. (AP) — Two people have been killed in a crash between a school bus and a utility service vehicle, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened Tuesday on Highway 58 in Meigs County in East Tennessee.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

DECATUR, Tenn. (AP) — A school bus carrying children was involved in a fatal highway crash Tuesday in Tennessee, and some patients were taken to a hospital in Chattanooga, officials said.

Lt. John Harmon of the Tennessee Highway Patrol told WRCB-TV that it was a very serious crash. He had no immediate report on the conditions of those involved or say how many people had died.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn sent a statement offering condolences “for those lives that were lost” but did not give specifics.

The crash happened on Highway 58 in Meigs County in East Tennessee.

Some people involved in the crash were taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment, said spokeswoman Allyson Cole. She did not provide an exact number of people being treated.

Amanda Pritchett, director of schools, told WTVC-TV that another bus was going to pick up any uninjured children.

It was not clear how many people were aboard the bus and no additional details of what happened were immediately released.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rockingham County

Former teacher writes biography on Lucy Frances Simms

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
“Her story was one that need to be more widely known so people understood how remarkable she was,” Dale MacAllister said.

National

NXIVM guru gets 120 years in prison in sex-slaves case

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors are seeking life in prison for Keith Raniere while defense lawyers say he should face 15 years behind bars for his conviction on several charges, including sex trafficking.

News

Fire prevention tips for heating appliances in your home this fall

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Rockingham County Fire & Rescue Chief, Jeremy Holloway, wants to remind residents of preventative measures they should do now to keep their homes safe.

National Politics

Biden vows unity can ‘save this country’; Trump targets Midwest

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI
The aggressive schedule is a sign of confidence by the Biden team, which is trying to stretch the electoral map and open up more paths to 270 electoral college votes. Trump is countering by focusing on the Democrats' “blue wall” states.

Latest News

National

Store guard stabbed 27 times for asking women to wear masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The alleged attack late Sunday by 21-year-old Jessica Hill and 18-year-old Jayla Hill left the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in critical condition.

Politics

Senator Tim Kaine reacts to Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court Monday night. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine voted against confirming her.

Politics

Senator Mark Warner thanks voting volunteers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Virginia Senator Mark Warner thanked voting volunteers today in Harrisonburg for getting out the vote throughout the commonwealth.

Local

United Way asks community to take COVID-19 survey

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
The organization is asking for updated information to better assess the needs of our community.

News

Over 16,000 cars visit Shenandoah National Park over the weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
October is a busy month for Shenandoah National Park as many head to “Skyline Drive” to see all of the fall foliage, but this past weekend the park reports it saw almost 5,000 more cars than the same weekend last year.

Local

Frederick Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s assistance identifying alleged homicide suspect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged homicide investigation.