Page Co. school board approves getting high school students back to the classroom

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County School Board members have been back and forth on whether or not to allow high school students back in the classroom, but Monday night, the board approved a return date.

Like other Page County students, high schoolers can attend on a rotating AA/BB schedule beginning Nov. 16. Some students will attend Mondays and Tuesdays, others will attend Thursdays and Fridays.

Wednesdays will be used as a remote learning day for all students, and allow teachers additional time to prepare, as well as thorough cleaning of school facilities.

Face masks will be required when 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.

Wendy Gonzales, the PCPS Superintendent, said teachers will be facilitating work in the classroom like other schools have been doing to remain equitable to students working 100 percent remotely.

“What that looks like in the classroom with new instruction, with working on work, with giving independent practice, small group practice," Gonzales said. "It’s all going to be multiple modalities being used to help our children be successful.”

Gonzales said, based on surveys returned by high school students, there was high interest from freshman and sophomore students to return for a hybrid in-person model.

High school teachers will be teaching both in-person and remote students, but Gonzales said PCPS is looking to get equipment to make things easier for teachers.

“We are helping them and we’re getting resources in their hands, like web cameras where they can videotape the class they are currently teaching,” Gonzales said. “That way they don’t have to make a separate video. We are trying to get them support and resources in place, but we do recognize it will be an adjustment for a few weeks, no doubt.”

There was a previous discussion about bringing more students in grades 3 through 8 back four days a week, but after a recommendation from the Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene, the board did not move forward with any decisions on that.

