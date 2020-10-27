Advertisement

Page Co. school board approves getting high school students back to the classroom

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County School Board members have been back and forth on whether or not to allow high school students back in the classroom, but Monday night, the board approved a return date.

Like other Page County students, high schoolers can attend on a rotating AA/BB schedule beginning Nov. 16. Some students will attend Mondays and Tuesdays, others will attend Thursdays and Fridays.

Wednesdays will be used as a remote learning day for all students, and allow teachers additional time to prepare, as well as thorough cleaning of school facilities.

Face masks will be required when 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.

Wendy Gonzales, the PCPS Superintendent, said teachers will be facilitating work in the classroom like other schools have been doing to remain equitable to students working 100 percent remotely.

“What that looks like in the classroom with new instruction, with working on work, with giving independent practice, small group practice," Gonzales said. "It’s all going to be multiple modalities being used to help our children be successful.”

Gonzales said, based on surveys returned by high school students, there was high interest from freshman and sophomore students to return for a hybrid in-person model.

High school teachers will be teaching both in-person and remote students, but Gonzales said PCPS is looking to get equipment to make things easier for teachers.

“We are helping them and we’re getting resources in their hands, like web cameras where they can videotape the class they are currently teaching,” Gonzales said. “That way they don’t have to make a separate video. We are trying to get them support and resources in place, but we do recognize it will be an adjustment for a few weeks, no doubt.”

There was a previous discussion about bringing more students in grades 3 through 8 back four days a week, but after a recommendation from the Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene, the board did not move forward with any decisions on that.

Back To School

W. W. Robinson Elem. to move to entirely virtual learning Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The school district did not say in the post the factors behind its decision.

Back To School

Staunton City Schools asking for input from parents on which learning model they prefer

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Simone McKenny
SCS is asking all parents to participate and submit their response by October 30.

Back To School

VDH adds new ‘outbreaks in educational settings’ dashboard

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
The educational settings dashboard includes a line list of outbreaks in Kindergarten-12th Grade Schools (public and private) by school name with associated case numbers and deaths.

Back To School

Peter Muhlenberg Middle School to return to hybrid learning on Monday

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Peter Muhlenberg Middle School will return to a hybrid learning model on Monday, Oct. 26.

News

Harrisonburg school board discusses walk zone plans

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Harrisonburg school leaders are working on safe ways for students to get to school when they go back to in-person learning.

Back To School

Harrisonburg School Board to discuss Walk-Zone routes

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg School Board will meet to talk about an alternative for the school division when more students are physically able to return back to class.

Back To School

Shenandoah County Public Schools reports several COVID-19 cases involving students, staff

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
Since transitioning to a hybrid model for students last week, Shenandoah County Public Schools has reported 13 active COVID-19 cases in the school division between teachers and students.

State

More Virginia colleges scrap traditional spring break

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT
|
By Anya Sczerzenie, Capital News Service
A growing number ofVirginia colleges are announcing that spring break will be canceled or modified in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Back To School

Peter Muhlenberg Middle School moves to entirely virtual learning for remainder of the week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:05 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Shenandoah County Public Schools Board announced on Twitter that Peter Muhlenberg Middle School will move to entirely virtual learning for at least the remainder of the week, effective Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Local

Shenandoah County Public Schools report COVID-19 cases through online dashboard

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Shenandoah County Public Schools' online COVID-19 dashboard reports a total of six active COVID-19 cases on Friday.