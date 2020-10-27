Advertisement

Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Reservations may be the future for visitors to Shenandoah National Park.

New superintendent Patrick Kenney told Virginia Public Radio that while the park is seeing record attendance during COVID-19, staffing and funding is an issue.

It may need to look at a reservation system in the future.

Kenney, who came to Shenandoah from Yellowstone less than a month ago, says because attendance is so high, the park will be among the first to receive part of the $6-billion in federal dollars coming to national parks for maintenance.

