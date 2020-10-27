Advertisement

Richmond judge makes ruling in Robert E. Lee statue case

FILE - This Tuesday June 27, 2017 file photo shows the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, file) (Source: Steve Helber)
FILE - This Tuesday June 27, 2017 file photo shows the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, file) (Source: Steve Helber)(WDBJ)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond judge has dissolved the temporary injunction that was blocking the Robert E. Lee statue from being removed along Monument Avenue.

“We WON the Lee statue case after a judge found that it was raised against a backdrop of white supremacy and that it is against public policy to keep it up,” Attorney General Mark Herring tweeted.

Herring said the ruling is stayed pending appeal, but that it is a pathway to have the statue removed.

The plaintiffs argued in court on Oct. 19 that Gov. Northam does not have the authority to remove the statue because it would violate restrictive covenants in deeds that transferred the statue, its pedestal and the land they sit on to the state.

Herring argued in court it cannot be forced in perpetuity to maintain a statue, especially since it’s become so divisive. The state has budgeted just under $1.1 million for the removal.

The case is widely expected to be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

To read the full order, click here.

