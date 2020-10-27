Senator Mark Warner thanks voting volunteers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia Senator Mark Warner thanked voting volunteers today in Harrisonburg for getting out the vote throughout the commonwealth. He also took some time to discuss his policy and the importance of voting.

He voiced his support for the Affordable Care Act, said broadband internet is an economic necessity and expanded his points to the national election.

Warner says he wants to make sure the results for next week are decided by Americans without foreign influence. He says he hopes voters in the valley will judge him based on his record of getting things done.

“We’re down to the last seven days. I hope people will turn out in record numbers to show the strength of our democracy," Warner said. “My hope is that not just in Harrisonburg, but in the valley, people know my support for the poultry industry, they know my support for higher education, they know that when I was governor, Virginia was named the best-managed state and the best state for business.”

Warner says his policies differ from his opponent, but despite political differences, “we are first and foremost all Americans.” He also stressed how important early voting is.

“If you’ve got the ability to vote early, you can vote early all the way up until Saturday. Please get out and vote. City, county, every jurisdiction will have Saturday voting. I think voting by mail is safe as well. But either way, get out and vote," Warner said.

Warner’s Republican opponent Daniel Gade is participating in a town hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday. It’s hosted by James Madison University at Memorial Hall and online.

