Senator Tim Kaine reacts to Supreme Court confirmation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court Monday night. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine voted against confirming her.

Kaine said in a tweet in 2016 that the Senate GOP has no excuse for obstructing the confirmation process for Merrick Garland, who Obama had attempted to appoint before the end of his term.

In this instance, he says republicans had rushed the process even though they had promised him and the country that they would wait and let the people decide who was the president and the senate before filling the Supreme Court seat.

“They tore that promise up, and they decided to rush the nomination in less than a month from nomination to vote," Kaine said. "They did it for one reason, which is they smelled blood in the water in their effort to finally kill the Affordable Care Act.”

Kaine is worried that the 6-to-3 majority will attempt to overturn it.

He says that Barrett had written critically about the act, and believes that is why the Republican Senate rushed the Supreme Court confirmation process.

“Even though more and more people are getting coverage, including in Virginia with Medicaid expansion, even though it’s getting more and more popular, they have continued the effort through administrative sabotage, congressional votes, multiple court cases to kill the Affordable Care Act," Kaine said.

Kaine also says Congress could act before the healthcare case is decided on November 10th.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.