‘The Freedom Flapper’: Illinois boy, 12, competes for top mullet in US

By WREX Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WREX) - Business in the front, party in the back – a 12-year-old boy from Illinois is hoping his mullet lands him a championship win in the coming days.

Noah Smith, 12, spends most of his time kicking up dust on his dirt bike, but it was his decision to start growing a mullet in the sixth grade that landed him in the spotlight.

Noah’s mother, Janie Smith, entered her son in the USA Mullet Championships after seeing a post about the inaugural kids' division on Facebook. Close to 100 entries nationwide were narrowed down to 10 finalists, all rocking their own style of the retro hairdo.

Noah’s mullet is known as “The Freedom Flapper.”

“He is all about the USA, America. He loves flags. He’s a big supporter of the military, and then, just the fact that the mullet’s flapping behind him really solidifies that name that they gave him,” Noah’s mother said.

The 12-year-old was skeptical about the competition at first, but now that he’s a finalist, he’s excited at the chance of being the best in the country and winning the $500 prize that comes along with it.

“His class has been voting. The school’s behind him. All of our friends and family are behind him, and it’s been really neat to just spotlight Noah,” his mother said.

Voting ended Sunday for the USA Kids' Mullet Championships. The winner is expected to be announced later this week.

