United Way asks community to take COVID-19 survey

United Way
United Way(WDBJ7)
By John Hood
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — This week, the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is observing ALICE Awareness Week and is asking the community to take part in a COVID-19 pandemic survey.

ALICE refers to Asset, Limited Income, or Constrained households, something the United Way feels has increased over the pandemic.

The survey takes about ten minutes to answer and asks questions regarding a person’s job, income and household over the last seven months.

Laura Toni-Holsinger with United Way said earlier this summer, Virginia’s 2020 ALICE report was published, but this survey should give the community a better idea of how many people are living below the ALICE threshold.

“The data only captures through the year 2018, so none of the data in the current ALICE report reflects the impact of COVID-19," Toni-Holsinger said. "So we felt like it was important to gather some new data that was able to supplement and sort of paint the picture of what happened in between, if you will.”

The survey is available in both English and Spanish and all respondents who enter a valid email address will be entered to win one of four $50 gift cards.

Participating United Ways include United Way of Front Royal-Warren County, United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley and our own United Way of Harrisonburg & Rockingham County.

Blue Ridge Community College and Lord Fairfax Community College are also helping with the survey.

