Updated West Virginia high school football playoff rankings - Oct. 27

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The latest WVSSAC football playoff rankings were released Tuesday afternoon. All four teams in the WHSV coverage area are competing in Class A in 2020. The top 16 teams advance to the playoffs in each classification.

WVSSAC Class A Playoff Rankings - Oct. 27 (WHSV-area teams)

t7. East Hardy (5-1 Overall)

10. Petersburg (4-3 Overall)

t11. Pendleton County (4-2 Overall)

19. Moorefield (3-2 Overall)

To see the full WVSSAC playoff rankings, click here.

