Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,134 on Tuesday

2,740,118 tests have been run for the virus in Virginia, with 175,409 positive cases.
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of October 27, 2020.
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of October 27, 2020.(Virginia Department of Health)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101.

As of Tuesday, October 27, Virginia has had 175,409 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 1,134 case increase since Monday, out of 19,922 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 5.7% of the newest tests coming back positive. Nineteen additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the death toll at 3,600.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people.

State officials are basing any decisions about moving into each phase, as well as any potential fallback to previous restrictions if spikes happen, on 7-day and 14-day trends in the data.

For the past several weeks, those trends have been good news: with increasing test capacity, decreasing percentage positivity (the number of cases confirmed as a ratio of the amount of testing), and decreasing hospitalizations — though other states around the country have seen new spikes.

Most tests are PCR tests that take several days to process, and the majority of people still only get tested when symptomatic. Symptoms can take up to two weeks to develop, so test results reported each day reflect what the situation in Virginia looked like several days before. Antibody tests process results faster, but test whether someone has had the virus in the past: not necessarily if they currently have it, and their reliability is lower.

Virginia has been meeting the governor’s benchmark of steady PPE supplies and open hospital capacity for more than a month now, with 3,429 hospital beds available. Currently, no Virginia hospitals are reporting any supply problems, and no licensed nursing facilities are reporting PPE supply problems such as needing N95 masks, surgical masks and isolation gowns.

The commonwealth increased from around 2,000 tests a day in late April to the 5,000 range in the start of May, and was steadily hitting around 10,000 a day by the end of May, which Dr. Karen Remley, head of Virginia’s testing task force, said was the goal for Phase 1. Over the most recent weeks, testing has stayed in the range of around 8,000 to 15,000 a day.

The executive order requiring Virginians to wear face coverings when entering indoor businesses that went into effect across Virginia on May 29 will remain in effect indefinitely into the future.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of October 27

By October 27, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 163,339 confirmed cases and 12,070 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

"Probable" cases are cases that were diagnosed by a doctor based on symptoms and exposure without a test – also known as clinical diagnoses.

Those positive test results are out of total tests administered in Virginia, which included 2,543,515 PCR tests and 196,603 antibody tests (The Dept. of Health announced in May that they would break testing data down by diagnostic and antibody tests.)

A lot of the testing has been conducted through health department-sponsored community testing events around the commonwealth, through which state health officials have said the goal is to get tests into areas in the most need, and those events do not turn anyone away, regardless of symptoms.

Overall, considering testing numbers and positive results, about 6.4% of Virginians who have been tested have received positive results. At the start of May, that percentage was standing steadily around 17%, but with increased testing and decreased case rates, it’s come down over time. However, some localities have higher percentages, as outlined in our “local cases” section below.

At this point, 12,320 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 3,600 have died of causes related to the disease.

The hospitalization and death numbers are totals confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health, which are always delayed by several days due to the logistics of medical facilities reporting information to local health districts, which then report it to the state health department.

The hospitalization numbers are cumulative — they represent the total number of people hospitalized due to the disease throughout the pandemic and not the total number currently in the hospital. For current hospitalization stats, the VHHA offers more helpful data.

The state website shows a lot of detail by locality, including hospitalizations and deaths for each city or county, and are broken down by zip code here, if you want to track cases on a neighborhood level.

Where are our local cases?

The department’s breakdown and location map, available to the public here, shows the number of cases confirmed each day, number of people tested, total hospitalizations, total deaths, demographic breakdowns, and testing numbers, as well as breakdowns by health district.

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. October 27. You can find the breakdown for the entire state in the chart at the bottom of this article.

Numbers sometimes decrease day to day when the health department determines that a test initially reported in one locality was actually for a resident of another city, county, or state.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 6,768 total cases

• Augusta County - 664 (+5 from Monday)

• Bath County - 24

• Buena Vista - 121

• Harrisonburg - 3,032 (+30 from Monday)

• Highland County - 10

• Lexington - 234 (+1 from Monday)

• Rockbridge County - 152 (+1 from Monday)

• Rockingham County - 1,753 (+11 from Monday)

• Staunton - 390 (+7 from Monday)

• Waynesboro - 388 (+3 from Monday)

Outbreaks: 39, with 13 in long-term care facilities, 2 in a healthcare setting, 19 in congregate settings, 1 in a correctional facility, and 3 in an educational setting, 1 in K-12 | 2,701 cases associated with outbreaks

Total tests: 80,548

Local percent positivity: 8.4%

Lord Fairfax Health District: 3,916 total cases

• Clarke County - 117

• Frederick County - 1,169 (+11 from Monday)

• Page County - 470 (+1 from Monday)

• Shenandoah County - 966 (+3 from Monday)

• Warren County - 583 (+11 from Monday)

• Winchester - 611 (+4 from Monday)

Outbreaks: 48, with 16 in long-term care facilities, 9 in healthcare settings, 17 in congregate settings, and 3 in a correctional facility, 2 in a college/university setting and 1 in a child care setting | 1,088 cases associated with outbreaks

Total tests: 74,368

Local percent positivity: 5.3%

Recovery

Wondering about the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Virginia? Recovery information is not required to be sent to the Department of Health, so there is no accurate way to track that data for every single confirmed case. Individual health districts may track cases as "active" and "non-active," but that data is not published anywhere in aggregate.

But there is a way to track the number of patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and have since been discharged – effectively tracking how many people have recovered from the most severe cases.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association updates their own dashboard of data each day on hospital-specific statistics, including bed availability, ventilator usage, and more. Their online dashboard indicates that, as of October 27, at least 19,702 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 1,081.

The data used by the VDH to report cumulative hospitalizations is based on information reported in hospital claims. On the other hand, the numbers reported by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association are based on a current census from hospitals, which provides a separate data set.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department.

There are 22,223 total cases in West Virginia as of Oct. 26.

Hardy County: 105 total COVID-19 cases

Pendleton County: 74 total COVID-19 cases

Grant County: 188 total COVID-19 cases

Timing of VDH data

The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 website is updating with the latest statewide numbers somewhere between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. each day.

The numbers that appear on that list are based on the cases that had been submitted to the department by 5 p.m. the previous day, so there is always some lag between when local health districts announce positive test results and when the department’s numbers reflect those new results.

Reporting by local health districts

Our Virginia counties are primarily served by the Central Shenandoah Health District, which covers Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro; and the Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers Shenandoah, Page, Frederick, Warren, and Clarke counties, as well as the city of Winchester.

The statewide situation in Virginia

What to know about preventing the virus

Most people don't suffer much from COVID-19, but it can cause severe illness in the elderly and people with existing health problems.

It spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract the virus by touching those objects or surfaces and then touching their eyes, nose, or mouth.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Avoid non-essential travel.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent or antiviral medication to treat COVID-19. The best way to avoid illness is preventing exposure, which is why governments around the world have implemented Stay at Home orders.

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

How to stay safe from COVID-19 this spooky season

Updated: 5 hours ago

Virginia Passenger Rail Authority meets for first time, outlines plans to boost train travel across

Updated: 11 hours ago
Stopped on the tracks and waiting — sometimes for hours — for freight trains to pass. If you’ve ridden a train at some point, you’ve probably been in the same situation. A new authority is looking to improve and expand the passenger train experience state-wide. “We believe that the rail initiatives we are putting forward are addressing transportation issues for decades,” Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine explained. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) has officially left the station, meeting for the first time on October 26. The group, charged with transforming rail transportation throughout the commonwealth is made up of a variety of stakeholders and experienced transportation officials. The membership includes Charlottesville’s Charles “Wick” Moorman, former president and CEO of both Amtrak and Norfolk Southern. “We did try to encourage a commuter rail, passenger rail, to the extent that we could,” Moorman explained of his time working for both rail companies. “Working through what we’re always and will always continue to be difficult issues.” The infrastructure and access improvements the VPRA is proposing are made possible by a deal struck in December of 2019. At that time, the commonwealth acquired several hundred miles of rail and track from CSX Transportation. Not only does Virginia own the rails, they own the right-of-way, potentially giving passenger trains priority on those routes. Those purchases include the Buckingham Branch Railroad, running from Richmond to Charlottesville. While there’s no direct passenger rail between the two now, that’s an area they’re looking to expand into over the next decade. “We’ve talked about the increase in passenger rail, six new Amtrak trains, five new VRE trains and that’s just in phase one and phase two,” Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation’s Michael McLaughlin explained. “We will be looking to expand even further with more passenger trains and phases three and four.” While the pandemic threatened to derail the VPRA’s fast start and keep it from gaining steam, Valentine says that the Commonwealth has managed to keep the initial projects moving. “All the projects are remaining in our six year improvement grant program on time and on schedule,” she said. “Not knowing exactly what is going to unfold, with the knowledge that we have today, we believe this is the smartest path forward for Virginia.” To this day, the deal struck between Governor Northam and CSX has not been finalized, in part due to the uncertainty of the pandemic. Providing an update during her opening comments to the VPRA, Valentine explained that the final execution of that agreement is being worked out. She hoped to bring more information to the authority over the next few weeks.

Page Co. school board approves plan to get high school students back to the classroom

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Cayley Urenko
Like other Page County students, high schoolers can attend on a rotating AA/BB schedule beginning Nov. 16. Some students will attend Mondays and Tuesdays, others will attend Thursdays and Fridays.

JMU reports low COVID-19 numbers following students return to campus

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Cayley Urenko
As of Oct. 26, the university’s COVID-19 Dashboard reported 20 active positive cases, with 13 isolation beds in use.

Overnight forecast 10-26-2020

Updated: 11 hours ago

Mobile home destroyed in fire in Broadway

Updated: 11 hours ago
A fire destroyed a mobile home in Broadway on Sunday evening. The owner, Patty Brooks, and her two dogs were inside at the time, but luckily no one was severely injured. Sunday night, Melissa Breeden, Brooks' daughter-in-law, said she heard and felt an explosion from her house. She ran outside and heard calls for help and came out to find her mother-in-law still in the mobile home behind their house. Breeden said within ten minutes, everything was gone. “I heard her screaming ‘help me, help me,’ so I run down, and I grabbed her up, and was like ‘we need to get you out, there’s bits of fire everywhere inside of her house,'” Breeden said. Breeden said just a few seconds after Brooks and her dogs were out safely, the whole home went up in flames. “I turned around and looked and the whole thing was totally just engulfed in flames," Breeden said. After the fire was put out, her family saw one thing that was somewhat untouched in the rubble. “We saw was kind of like a little unburnt spot, and we went and looked at it and it was a photo album of her family and her son and grandkids and everything. All of the edges were burnt up and it’s got some water damage, but there’s definitely some salvageable pictures for her,” Breeden said. Brooks is being treated for burns to her face and hands in Richmond. Her family says they are unsure of what to do next, but the most important thing is that she is okay. “We are extremely grateful that somebody was home to help her out of the house and that she made it out alive. I mean that was the best outcome that could’ve came from this,” Breeden said. The family started a GoFundMe page to help out with Brooks’ recovery costs. She is also battling stage three lung cancer and has COPD, and her family wants to make her recovery and easy as possible. Chief Jeremy Holloway of Rockingham Fire & Rescue says the exact cause is still under investigation by the fire marshal’s office, but they do know there was a gas leak of some sort. Holloway also wants to remind people that it is critical to have gas appliances serviced annually and to have chimneys cleaned this time of year. You should also always have a working carbon monoxide and smoke detector.

Students react to JMU canceling spring break

Updated: 11 hours ago
JMU announced Friday their plan to cancel spring break to curb travel due to the pandemic, leaving students with mixed reactions. JMU student Giovanni Gibbs says she was “definitely surprised but also a little disappointed.” Instead of the usual week-long break, JMU has scattered the days off throughout the spring semester. Gibbs says she would prefer not to have long weekends. “Three days off is okay, but it’s nothing like having a full week with a couple extra days, so personally I think I would’ve just rather it just been no spring break whatsoever than like a half spring break,” Gibbs said. "I think it should be either all or nothing.” Gibbs also says that more days off can allow for more time with family. “When you have students in enclosed spaces, in a place where some of it isn’t really familiar, especially for out-of-state students where it’s hard for them to go home as it is, I think it can definitely take a toll on their mental health and their ability to perform well in their classes," Gibbs said. Jackson Lapovski, another JMU student, says he needs more days off to catch up on school. “I’m taking like 15 credits, that’s a lot of work. I think three days isn’t enough to get a lot done. I think we need four or something like that," Lapovski said. JMU student Hannah Johnson says not having the break halfway through the semester could affect students' mental health. “I think it’s also like a psychological thing," Johnson said. "You know, that you’re gonna have that break off so you’re like grinding up until that break, you know. So, I could definitely foresee that happening.” University Spokesperson Mary-Hope Vass says that they wanted students to be aware of the news as soon as possible as they are planning for the spring semester. “We’ve certainly seen students who are not in favor of this, however, this falls in line with many other institutions throughout the state of Virginia, so ideally this is not how our spring semester would go, but we’re also still dealing with a pandemic," Vass said. She also says it was the safest option for everyone involved. “It’s an ongoing conversation that’s been happening, not just between JMU but also our local community to ensure that we’re following the appropriate guidelines and making the safest decisions for our students and our community at large," Vass said. An extra week of winter break has been added to the school’s calendar, and the spring semester will still end at the normal, scheduled time.

Page Co. school board approves getting high school students back to the classroom

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Page County School Board members have been back and forth on whether or not to allow high school students back in the classroom, but Monday night, the board approved a return date. Like other Page County students, high schoolers can attend on a rotating AA/BB schedule beginning Nov. 16. Some students will attend Mondays and Tuesdays, others will attend Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be used as a remote learning day for all students, and allow teachers additional time to prepare, as well as thorough cleaning of school facilities. Face masks will be required when 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained. Wendy Gonzales, the PCPS Superintendent, said teachers will be facilitating work in the classroom like other schools have been doing to remain equitable to students working 100 percent remotely. “What that looks like in the classroom with new instruction, with working on work, with giving independent practice, small group practice," Gonzales said. "It’s all going to be multiple modalities being used to help our children be successful.” Gonzales said, based on surveys returned by high school students, there was high interest from freshman and sophomore students to return for a hybrid in-person model. High school teachers will be teaching both in-person and remote students, but Gonzales said PCPS is looking to get equipment to make things easier for teachers. “We are helping them and we’re getting resources in their hands, like web cameras where they can videotape the class they are currently teaching,” Gonzales said. “That way they don’t have to make a separate video. We are trying to get them support and resources in place, but we do recognize it will be an adjustment for a few weeks, no doubt.” There was a previous discussion about bringing more students in grades 3 through 8 back four days a week, but after a recommendation from the Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene, the board did not move forward with any decisions on that.

Home sales in Virginia surged in September, prices expected to rise

Updated: 11 hours ago
Home sales surged across the commonwealth during the month of September and sales are expected to remain high for the rest of the year. According to a report by Virginia REALTORS®, home sales increased by more than 30% compared to this time last year. In the Charlottesville area, sales were up by 29% and prices were up by 9% compared to 2019. This comes as people continue to move to smaller markets from places like Richmond or Washington, D.C. “Demand has been strong but the level of homes available for sale, that supply, has been shrinking every single month and that is making it difficult for many home buyers, particularly first-time home buyers and buyers with more moderate incomes,” said Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant. Even though realtors say mortgage rates are expected to stay low, prices in the Charlottesville area could continue to rise as people continue to relocate.

JMU reports low COVID-19 numbers following students return to campus

Updated: 11 hours ago
COVID-19 cases have reduced at James Madison University. Students returned to campus on Oct. 5 after switching to a virtual model temporarily when the university was experiencing a spike in positive cases and isolation beds were running low. As of Oct. 26, the university’s COVID-19 Dashboard reported 20 active positive cases, with 13 isolation beds in use. The university’s deputy spokesperson, Mary-Hope Vass, said there has been more activity on the LiveSafe app where students can share information, tips, and safety concerns anonymously with police. “We are seeing people hold one another accountable, which I think is important," Vass said. "Folks are being reported through [LiveSafe], but also to different offices on campus and that is another critical component of this.” Vass said the university has weekly testing partnerships with the city of Harrisonburg and the local health department. JMU has also been conducting surveillance testing on 300 on-campus students weekly to stay ahead of any possible COVID-19 spread.