W. Va. AG urges students to protect personal information when submitting the FAFSA

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WHSV) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging financial aid seekers to protect their personal information when they prepare to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

According to a press release from the Attorney General’s office, FAFSA administrators do not charge a fee associated with a student’s application. If you are using a fee-based entity to fill out your FAFSA, you should review the benefits and services offered carefully, including data security.

“Now is the time of year that many students are applying for financial aid, but it’s important to pay attention to the application process,” Attorney General Morrisey said in the release. “There is free, federal financial aid available. Beware of any third-party entity that may ask for money or personal information during the application process — it may be a scam.”

If you choose to work with a third-party entity, verify the validity of any recipient to avoid compromising sensitive information, such as Social Security of Federal Student Aid identification numbers and other personally identifiable data.

If you have a question about a potential financial aid scam, you can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-0239 or visit wvago.gov.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.