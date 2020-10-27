Waynesboro city leaders vote to close Basic City railroad crossing

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Update October 26: In a 4-1 vote, Waynesboro City Council approved the closure of the railroad crossing at 7th Street and Commerce Avenue.

The discussion leading up to the vote can be viewed in the video of the meeting posted here.

Original story October 14: Waynesboro City Council is considering vacating a Basic City railroad crossing. Wednesday night, council held a public hearing on the issue.

The Southern Corridor Connector Road will connect the east and west sides of Waynesboro, running from behind the Target Town Center over to Delphine Avenue, and it crosses a railroad.

In order to cross it, Norfolk Southern requires a three-to-one trade-off. That means vacating three at-grade railroad crossings. One is on the Lycra Company’s property. Another is in Front Royal. The third is in Basic City at 7th Street and Commerce Avenue.

City staff says the opportunity balances the inconvenience by opening up access to Nature’s Crossing Technology Center and the potential to develop it. The city’s Economic Development Director Greg Hitchin estimates future manufacturing, logistics, and technology companies could bring in an additional $1,000,000 - $2,000,000 a year in revenue, plus 500-700 new jobs.

Roughly 1,000 vehicles use that Basic City crossing every day.

“It’s gonna cause issue for the people who live there. It’s gonna cause issue for the businesses that I’m bringing in,” stated Basic City property owner Tonya Kidd. “I mean, if there’s a benefit and especially so much of a financial benefit to this trade-off, then what is... what should Commerce, what should Basic be getting out of this?”

City Council introduced a motion to vacate the crossing at Wednesday’s meeting and will vote on the closure at the October 26 meeting.

