Advertisement

2021 Boston Marathon postponed, ‘at least’ until the fall

FILE - Lawrence Cherono, left, of Kenya, runs to the finish line to win the 123rd Boston Marathon in front of Lelisa Desisa, of Ethiopia, right, on Monday, April 15, 2019, in Boston.
FILE - Lawrence Cherono, left, of Kenya, runs to the finish line to win the 123rd Boston Marathon in front of Lelisa Desisa, of Ethiopia, right, on Monday, April 15, 2019, in Boston.(AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Next year’s Boston Marathon has also been postponed.

The Boston Athletic Association said Wednesday that it won’t hold the race as scheduled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say it will be put off “at least until the fall of 2021.”

This year’s marathon was initially postponed until the fall and later canceled outright. It was to be the 124th edition of the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race.

The B.A.A. says it is working with government officials and others involved in the race to see if a fall 2021 date is feasible. Organizers say they are hoping to announce a date for an in-person race before the end of this year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Missing 2-month-old girl in N.Y. found safe, Amber Alert canceled

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gray News staff
The child, Natalie R. Huntington, is a white female with black hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 20 inches tall.

National Politics

Social media CEOs get earful on bias, warning of new limits

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Lawmakers of both parties are assessing the companies' tremendous power to disseminate speech and ideas, and are looking to challenge their long-enjoyed bedrock legal protections for online speech.

National

GRAPHIC: Peaceful protest gives way to more unrest in Philadelphia

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By CLAUDIA LAUER
The death of Walter Wallace Jr., who was fatally shot by police Monday after authorities say he ignored orders to drop a knife, came amid already heightened tensions in the battleground state just days before the election.

National

Hurricane Zeta now Cat. 2, speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

National

Stock rout deepens as S&P 500 drops 2.7%, Dow falls 770

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By STAN CHOE
Stocks of companies that most need the coronavirus to abate for their businesses to get back to normal were slumping to some of the sharpest losses.

Latest News

National

Calmer California winds help firefighters beat back 2 blazes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities lifted some evacuation orders Tuesday as winds began subsiding and containment was increased for the massive wildfires in brushy hills above cities in Orange County.

National Politics

Biden vows not to make ‘false promises’ about pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
With less than a week until Election Day, Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in most national polls. Biden also has an advantage, though narrower, in the key swing states that could decide the election.

National

Europe and US facing new round of shutdowns amid virus surge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By FRANK JORDANS and JOHN O’CONNOR
The World Health Organization said more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases were reported last week — the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase.

National

Outlaw country artist Billy Joe Shaver dead at 81

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Billy Joe Shaver was among the original group of outlaw country artists in the early ’70s, penning songs for Waylon Jennings, Bobby Bare, Kris Kristofferson, Tom T. Hall and Willie Nelson.

National

Toyota adds 1.5M vehicles to US recall for engine stalling

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The company says the latest recall brings the total to 3.3 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles that need to be repaired.