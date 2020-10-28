Albemarle Co. hydrants getting a face lift through ‘Art on Fire’ project

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fire hydrants in Albemarle County will soon be getting a facelift.

Artists have an opportunity to showcase their work through the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative’s “Art on Fire” project.

Five hydrants were painted throughout the county last year during the program’s pilot phase. Art on Fire stemmed from a collaboration with the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, Charlottesville Mural Project, Albemarle County Service Authority, and Albemarle County.

“People are more excited to live in a place that has personality and we want to essentially just be a force that’s empowering communities to take those steps,” Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative Executive Director Alan Goffinski said.

Chosen artists for this year’s initiative will receive $300 to design and paint the hydrant.

“Any organization, any business, any community that’s enthusiastic about participating in this project can reach out to us and figure out what it takes to make that happen in their community,” Goffinski said.

The deadline to submit artwork is November 12. All of the designs will be picked on a rolling basis.

