Augusta Co. receives $600,000 to combat opioid, substance abuse

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office received $600,000 from the Department of Justice to help develop efforts to identify, treat and support those affected by the illicit use of opioids and other drugs through the office’s Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Program (LEAD).

“We are grateful for this grant that will enable us to coordinate services across our local public health, behavioral health and public safety agencies and providers to not only treat Substance Use Disorder (SUD) but also give those affected the services to support other areas of their lives as they move away from drugs and criminal behavior,” said Caleb Kramer, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, in a press release.

Kramer is responsible for implementing the program.

According to the press release, the grant will fund a new case management program that will connect higher risk offenders with community resources prior to them being charged. The first priority of use for the grant will be to hire a full-time project manager whose job will be to integrate with local organizations and coordinate the services that are needed.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.