Advertisement

DiNucci preparing to start for Cowboys Sunday night

Ben DiNucci could be making his first NFL start Sunday night.
Ben DiNucci could be making his first NFL start Sunday night.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ben DiNucci could be making his first NFL start Sunday night.

The former James Madison University star is working with the Dallas Cowboys' No. 1 offense this week in practice as the squad prepares to play at Philadelphia Sunday night in prime time. DiNucci saw action in Dallas' recent loss to Washington when he filled in for an injured Andy Dalton. DiNucci went 2/3 for 39 yards passing while getting sacked three times. Dalton left the game against Washington after taking a big hit and has been in concussion protocol. Dalton has not yet been cleared to return to practice so DiNucci is taking first-team reps and getting ready to lead the Cowboys' offense against the Eagles. Dallas starter Dak Prescott is out for the season with an ankle injury.

“Ben’s been up here relentlessly here in the last 48 hours," said Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy during a press conference Wednesday. “So he is poreing everything that he personally can into this opportunity that may be in front of him.”

DiNucci was a seventh-round draft pick of the Cowboys in April. He served as JMU’s starting quarterback in 2018 and 2019 after transferring into the program from Pitt. He was the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year.

Sunday night’s game between Dallas and Philadelphia is scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Timeout with TJ: Episode 21 - Nikki Newman

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TJ Eck
In Episode 21 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by former Turner Ashby High School and James Madison University women’s basketball star Nikki Newman.

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 21 - Nikki Newman

Updated: 7 hours ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 21 - Nikki Newman

News

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck breaks down JMU football 2021 spring schedule

Updated: 20 hours ago
WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck breaks down JMU football 2021 spring schedule

Sports

Excitement builds as JMU releases spring football schedule

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The CAA and James Madison announced the spring football schedule Tuesday morning giving the players extra excitement.

Latest News

News

DIGITAL EXTRA: Jeff Bourne full media availability on JMU football spring schedule - (10/27/20)

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
DIGITAL EXTRA: Jeff Bourne full media availability on JMU football spring schedule - (10/27/20)

Sports

Updated West Virginia high school football playoff rankings - Oct. 27

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The latest WVSSAC football playoff rankings were released Tuesday afternoon.

Sports

JMU football schedule announced for 2021 spring season

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The schedule for James Madison’s 2021 spring football season has been announced.

Sports

JMU wide receiver Jake Brown to transfer

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
James Madison red-shirt senior wide receiver Jake Brown announced his intent to transfer Monday night.

Sports

Virginia Tech hoops to play in Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Virginia Tech hoops will participate in the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

Sports

Cignetti, JMU taking positives out of unusual football year

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The JMU football team continues to prepare for their spring season in an unusual fall for the Dukes.