DiNucci preparing to start for Cowboys Sunday night

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ben DiNucci could be making his first NFL start Sunday night.

The former James Madison University star is working with the Dallas Cowboys' No. 1 offense this week in practice as the squad prepares to play at Philadelphia Sunday night in prime time. DiNucci saw action in Dallas' recent loss to Washington when he filled in for an injured Andy Dalton. DiNucci went 2/3 for 39 yards passing while getting sacked three times. Dalton left the game against Washington after taking a big hit and has been in concussion protocol. Dalton has not yet been cleared to return to practice so DiNucci is taking first-team reps and getting ready to lead the Cowboys' offense against the Eagles. Dallas starter Dak Prescott is out for the season with an ankle injury.

“Ben’s been up here relentlessly here in the last 48 hours," said Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy during a press conference Wednesday. “So he is poreing everything that he personally can into this opportunity that may be in front of him.”

DiNucci was a seventh-round draft pick of the Cowboys in April. He served as JMU’s starting quarterback in 2018 and 2019 after transferring into the program from Pitt. He was the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year.

Sunday night’s game between Dallas and Philadelphia is scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.