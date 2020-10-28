Advertisement

Disney expands holiday hours at Florida parks

The Walt Disney World parks have yet to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic operating hours.(Source: Walt Disney World, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Disney is allowing visitors to spend more time at its Orlando theme parks.

Most will be staying open for an extra hour, according to a calendar on the Walt Disney World website.

That includes the Magic Kingdom, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on Fridays and Saturdays.

The parks have yet to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic operating hours.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ) in Augusta County has reported that an officer has tested positive for the coronavirus. According to a press release from the facility, MRRJ was notified on Monday that a transportation officer had tested positive for COVID-19. The last inmate transport conducted by the officer was Thursday, Oct. 22, where the officer transported inmates from Harrisonburg/Rockingham Jail to MRRJ. The press release says that the officer had the inmates wear a mask and that the officer wore a mask. The second officer in the vehicle also wore a mask. The officer who tested positive also supervised an outside inmate work detail on Thursday. MRRJ says that the officer is self-isolating at home, as well as the second officer that was in the vehicle for Thursday’s inmate transport. The housing unit where the work detail lived has been placed on quarantine to limit inmate movement throughout the facility, as well as two housing units that the inmates transferred from Harrisonburg/Rockingham were being housed. The inmates involved have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results. MRRJ has coordinated with officials at the Central Shenandoah Health District and says a decision to test all inmates in quarantine has not been made and will depend on results from inmates that have already been tested. Stay with WHSV for updates.