Dodgers win 1st World Series title since 1988

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts rounds the bases after a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts rounds the bases after a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(Source: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Mookie Betts came to the Dodgers to make a World Series difference. With a mad dash to home plate, he put Los Angeles over the top.

The end of a frustrating championship drought for LA — and perhaps just the start for Betts and the Dodgers.

Betts bolted from third for the go-ahead run on Corey Seager’s infield grounder in the sixth and led off the eighth with a punctuating homer, and the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 to claim their first championship since 1988.

The Dodgers had played 5,014 regular season games and were in their 114th postseason game since Orel Hershiser struck out Oakland’s Tony Phillips for the final out of the World Series in 1988, the same year veteran lefty Clayton Kershaw — the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner who won Games 1 and 5 of this Series — was born in nearby Dallas.

Kershaw was warming in the bullpen when Julio Urias struck out Willy Adames to end it and ran alongside teammates to celebrate in the infield — many players and coaches still wearing face masks at the end of a season played out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles had come up short in the World Series twice in the previous three years. And Betts was on the other side two years ago with the Boston Red Sox, who before this season traded the 2018 AL MVP to the Dodgers. They later gave him a $365 million, 12-year extension that goes until he turns 40 in 2032.

Betts' 3.2-second sprint was just enough to beat the throw by first baseman Ji-Man Choi, pushing Los Angeles ahead 2-1 moments after Rays manager Kevin Cash pulled ace left-hander Blake Snell despite a dominant performance over 5 1/3 innings.

Randy Arozarena, the powerful Tampa Bay rookie, extended his postseason record with his 10th homer in the first off rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin, the first of seven Dodgers pitchers. The Rays never got another runner past second base as LA’s bullpen gave reliever-reliant Tampa Bay a taste of its own medicine.

About 2 1/2 weeks after the Lakers won the NBA title while finishing their season in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, the Dodgers gave Los Angeles another championship in this year when the novel coronavirus pandemic has delayed, shortened and moved around sports seasons.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Biden vows to unify and save country; Trump hits Midwest

Updated: moments ago
By WILL WEISSERT, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and AAMER MADHANI
While Biden worked to expand the electoral map in the South, Trump focused on the Democrats’ “blue wall” states that he flipped in 2016 — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Here is your overnight forecast for 10-27-2020

Updated: 54 minutes ago

VDH rolls out new K-12 COVID dashboard to track school outbreaks

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some students and teachers across Albemarle County are gearing up to head back to some in-person learning. Virginia’s Department of Health is preparing as well. The VDH now has a new dashboard to show you which localities and which schools have COVID-19 outbreaks in progress. This will include all K-12 public, private, charter, and independent schools. “I think it’s important for everyone to understand that we’ll see cases emerge, and we should anticipate an outbreak occurring,” Thomas Jefferson Health District COVID-19 Incident Commander Ryan McKay said. “I think that’s just given the nature of the disease.” The dashboard will report if an outbreak of two or more cases occurs, but that won’t mean the school has to shut down. “If we see an outbreak in a facility, doesn’t mean that facility is going to need to close for 14 days,” McKay said. Cases from exposure outside the school setting are not included on the dashboard unless the virus is passed on to someone at the school. McKay says, so far, K-12 schools in central Virginia are far from becoming super spreaders. “Despite what we are seeing in other settings, it’s just not happening within K-12 schools,” he said. Louisa, Greene, and Madison county public schools have already returned for partial in-person instruction. Only one outbreak of three cases has been reported in Greene County at Ruckersville Elementary School. “That’s really an attribute to the execution of plans that had been worked on over late spring and summer and then put into place really effectively throughout the fall,” McKay said. Albemarle County Public Schools are heading back for Phase 3 of hybrid in-person instruction in less than two weeks. “We know there’s a lot of concern in the community and we believe that will help tear down some of that concern if we’re as transparent as possible,” ACPS COVID-19 Coordinator Eileen Gomez said. While ACPS has its own COVID-19 dashboard already, it plans to use the VDH one as well. “It will probably help parents to see statewide we have very few outbreaks just two current outbreaks right now across the whole state, and we’ve had no outbreaks in our local Thomas Jefferson Health District,” Gomez said. “Schools don’t, at this point, seem to be the super spreader places that we thought they might be.” The dashboard will be updated every Friday. Outbreaks will be listed as “in progress” until 28 days go by without a new case. To take a look at the dashboard yourself, click here.

Former teacher writes biography on Lucy Frances Simms

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dale MacAllister first found interest in Lucy Frances Simms back in the 1990s. “She taught for 57 years," MacAllister said. “Her story was one that need to be more widely known so people understood how remarkable she was.” Simms was born a slave and grew up in Harrisonburg. She would go on to Hampton Institute where she would study to become a teacher. After she graduated, she returned to the Shenandoah Valley and began to teach in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg schools. “I just decided this was a subject a topic a person that I wanted to write more about,” MacAllister explained. Macallister said Simms was so much more than just a teacher. “Her amazing presence among the community of Newtown and Harrisonburg -- people loved her, her students loved her, the community loved her. She was such a great influence on three generations of African-American students,” MacAllister explained. An virtual celebration was held on Tuesday celebrating the book’s release. Beau Dickerson helped put the event together. “This is our local history," said Dickerson. “That is where students learn about the world, in their own backyards. It’s also in African-American History that throughout American history, it [African-American history] has been marginalized and neglected. These are stories that need to be told and it should be a part of our curriculum.” Dickerson is the social studies supervisor for Rockingham County Public Schools.

Harrisonburg Regal Movie Theatre to close permanently

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Regal Movie Theatre in Harrisonburg will close permanently, according to a press release from the landlord of the building, Armada Hoffler Properties, INC. On Monday, the real estate development company said it had reclaimed two sites for redevelopment in Virginia, one being the Regal Theatre location in Harrisonburg near James Madison University, and another located in Town Center in Virginia Beach. The company said following the tenant’s default, they’ve decided to terminate the two leases with Regal Cinemas for each location. The existing 49,000 square foot building sits on nearly 10 acres currently used primarily for surface parking. Jacob Jones, who has visited the theater since he was a kid, said he’s had a lot of good memories in those seats. “This would be the place, my dad and I would come every Christmas and do our movie theater experience," Jones said. "We would later then go shop for mom.” Jones said he was sad to hear the news and is wondering where many will now see movies. “We will be redeveloping our focus and specialty on creative mixed-use development, and we envision a major multifamily component amongst other uses for this property,” Chelsea Forest, director of marketing, said in an email. Earlier this summer the movie theater reopened, showing some older movies that fans like Nick Pearl came to see just for the experience. “I saw Back To The Future, I saw the David Copperfield film, I was going to take advantage of them being back," Pearl said. "I was going to experience the movies because you know it has been a weird year and I didn’t want that taken away.” While Peal said he felt safe returning to the theater he was shocked to see just a few weeks later Regal would close down again. On Oct. 5, Regal Cinemas announced the closing of each location in the U.S. indefinitely due to a lack of big blockbuster movies scheduled to come out later this year. “Our advantage as a diversified, vertically-integrated, and development-focused firm is our ability to quickly respond to changing market conditions and identify opportunities in the face of adversity,” said Louis Haddad, President & CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties in the release. “We would have been pleased to see these two leases through to their contractual expirations. However, following Regal’s default and recent decision to indefinitely suspend all operations, we regained full control over two prime pieces of real estate, thereby accelerating our long-term goal of redevelopment. As we’ve discussed on previous earnings calls, our focus and specialty is on creative mixed-use development and we envision both sites to feature a major multifamily component amongst other uses. We look forward to unlocking the full potential of both properties and as a result, maximizing value for both their respective communities and our shareholders.” With the future of a movie theater in the friendly city up in the air, Pearl said now is the time to support smaller local theaters around the Valley. “We gotta stay safe and support the local chains now," Pearl said. "Make sure our theaters in Page, Zeus, Legacy Theater, all of them are still around to make sure we have that experience.” WHSV reached out to Regal Cinemas for a statement but has yet to hear back.

Staunton Historic Preservation Commission hold meeting on the Augusta County Courthouse Expansion Proposal

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Simone McKenny
This proposal has gotten a lot of attention over the past few weeks. This past Sunday residents, business owners, and local leaders gathered to protest against the proposal.

Staunton Historic Preservation Commission hold meeting on the Augusta County Courthouse Expansion Pr

Updated: 1 hour ago
We do not demolish buildings at random for new construction," said Frank Strassler, executive director of the Historic Staunton Foundation. Strassler said one reason he is not in favor of the plan is because it will call for the demolition of four buildings which include 9 properties surrouniding the court house. "The design as attempted around the courthouse is out of scale out of size out of mass it interrupts the scale of buildings downtown. It does not relate well with the historic archetecture and scale of buildings within the Beverly Historic District. Strassler said the guidelines for his decisions focus on the local design guidelines that are based on retaining historic resources and as much original historic fabric as possible. “The design guidelines are based on the idea that you retain historic resorces. When repairs are needed, you repair them with inkind materials and prepare them for reuse adapting- or what we like to call rehabilation guidelines and standards,” Strassler explained. This proposal has gotten a lot of attention over the past few weeks. This past Sunday residents, business owners, and local leaders gathered to protest against the proposal. Unless deffered, the commission approves or denies the applications for certificates of approriatness, when they are heard. Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

What a local financial planner advises short and long-term investors before Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Cayley Urenko
A financial planner in Harrisonburg said he gets the same questions every four years during a presidential election cycle, especially when it comes to keeping money safe.

What a local financial planner advises short and long-term investors before Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
Election Day is just days away, and now, some are closely watching their investments. Stephan Hess, a financial planner with Hess Financial in Harrisonburg, said he gets the same questions every four years during a presidential election cycle, especially when it comes to keeping money safe. “Things do change after an election," Hess said. "There are certain industries that tend to do better under Republican administrations, and there are industries that do better under Democratic administrations, so you’ll see kind of an adjustment take place in some of those companies.” Hess said short-term investors should look into which industries thrive and which do not before making changes, but long-term investors should not be too worried because he said the market takes hits every few years. He said significant past events include Y2K, 9/11, wars, the COVID-19 pandemic, and sometimes elections. Historically, Hess said a change of administration has a larger impact, but within a few months, he said things usually return to normal. “Some investors say ‘I’ve got to take my money out of the market,’ some investors say ‘This is great. I want to put more money into the market,’ so you get a lot of pushing and pulling that happens right after the election, but then that clears up,” he said. Hess said he does not advise making big changes before an election unless someone is planning to make a large purchase within the next 6 to 12 months. For example, buying a home, making a college tuition payment, or starting a home renovatio“My recommendation would be, pull that money out, set it aside in anticipation of that. Don’t take the risk of what’s going to happen," Hess said. "Of course, we don’t know what’s going to happen, but the market at any given moment can go up or pull back 5 to 10 percent.”

School bus driver, 7-year-old girl killed in Tennessee crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
By Associated Press
A school bus carrying children was involved in a serious highway crash Tuesday in Tennessee, authorities said.