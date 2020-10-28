Excitement builds as JMU releases spring football schedule

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The CAA and James Madison announced the spring football schedule Tuesday morning giving the program a bit of extra excitement.

“The schedule coming out definitely gives us more motivation,” JMU senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese said. “We’ve been ramping it up every single day at practice. We’ve been excited and now the motivation goes from here to here and I think everybody has been excited about it.”

The eight game schedule features home-and-away games with each of the three CAA south division opponents (Elon, Richmond and William & Mary).

“Now we’re able to look forward to actually a season,” Dukes' senior safety MJ Hampton said. “Now it’s actually circled on the calendar. You go out there and you play. No more like OK it might be this team or this team might sit out. Motivation has gone up.”

As for playing their division opponents twice, JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne said it was just a matter of being able to get the team on the field.

“I don’t think anybody in the southern division is particularly fond of playing two games against a common opponent, but it’s a way to make the schedule work and it’s a way for us to offer a viable experience to the young men in our program,” Bourne said.

Game-times and broadcast information have yet to be announced.

